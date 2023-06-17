Bordeaux A powerful earthquake struck western France One of the strongest earthquakes to date was recorded in France on Friday evening, with magnitudes of 5.3 and 5.8. Property was damaged and one person was injured. Published 17. June 2023, 01:13

Environment Minister Christophe Bechu called it “one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded on mainland France”. AFP

A magnitude 5.3 to 5.8 earthquake hit western France on Friday evening.

It was one of the worst earthquakes ever recorded in France.

According to officials, property was damaged and one person was slightly injured.

West of France Friday evening from 1 p.m An unusually violent earthquake Shaken. Environment Minister Christophe Bechu called it “one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded on the mainland”. Earthquake According to official data, the magnitude was between 5.3 and 5.8. According to residents, tremors were felt from Rennes in the north to Bordeaux in the southwest.

Student Leah Franke said in Tours that she was lying in bed reading when she heard the shaking. “I jumped up and the whole apartment shook.” The shaking lasted for a few seconds. “I was absolutely terrified. I live on the third floor. I thought the floor was collapsing.”

According to officials, one person was slightly injured and some property was damaged. Electricity was cut in some places.

(AFP)