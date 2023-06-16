Working in a tabloid: Boris Johnson breaks the rules again

– Boris Johnson became a columnist Former British Prime Minister hires tabloid media “Daily Mail”. Again the conservative politician breaks the rules.

Always good for a surprise: Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “caught” on camera jogging in Brightwell-cum-Chatwell, Oxfordshire. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images/15. June 2023)

Boris Johnson has again broken rules for former members of the government by becoming a columnist for the tabloid Daily Mail. He would write “completely uncensored things,” the conservative politician said in a clip published by the tabloid on Friday. The “Daily Mail” is considered a good-natured newspaper towards the former prime minister.

The 58-year-old is expected to flog incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Johnson’s supporters blame him for the populist politician’s ouster.

Contrary to what was required, Johnson did not get approval from the Acoba board responsible for his new, lucrative job. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the “Daily Mirror” newspaper. Acoba chairman Eric Pickles wanted an explanation from the former government.

In 2018, after resigning as Foreign Secretary, Johnson took over a column for the Telegraph newspaper, earning £275,000 (currently CHF 315,000) a year. Even then, he did not get approval from the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (AGOBA).

On 9 June Johnson resigned from the House of Commons. He was previously known to have been accused by a parliamentary committee of repeatedly lying to the House of Commons over the “partygate” issue about lockdown celebrations. The committee wanted to propose suspending Johnson for 90 days — and because he had been critical of board members.

Former prime minister angers British politics

