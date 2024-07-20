ICJ decision on Israel’s settlement policy leads to international isolation

The statement could further isolate Israel internationally. However, there is likely to be some change in the country’s politics.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague concluded with an opinion that Israel’s settlement policy violated applicable international law.

Among other things, the relocation of settlers to the West Bank and Jerusalem has been criticized.

“From a legal point of view, Israel will be further isolated,” conflict researcher Erwin van Veen says of the decision.

It happened

According to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Israel’s settlement policy violates international law. “Relocating settlers to the West Bank and Jerusalem and maintaining Israel’s presence violates Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention,” the 15-member ICJ from around the world said on Friday. The use of natural resources is incompatible with Israel’s obligations under international law as an occupying power. The IGH concept is not binding.

This is what the ICJ demands

According to the ICJ, Israel’s continued presence in the occupied territories is also illegal and must be ended. The ICJ said Israel abused its status as an occupying power in the West Bank and East Jerusalem for its policy of annexation, permanent control and construction of settlements. The move makes Israel’s presence illegal. Therefore, it should be completed as soon as possible.

Israel has no right to sovereignty over the territories and is an obstacle to the Palestinians’ right to self-determination. According to the 80-page report read out by Chief Justice Nawab Salam, construction of settlements should be stopped immediately and existing settlements should be demolished. Israel is not allowed to support or assist other countries in maintaining its presence in the territories. See also Swiss Govt offers 11,000 candles for the dead +++ Biotech offers only partial protection against Omigron

Israel reacted to this

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on text message service X that the West Bank and East Jerusalem are part of the Jewish people’s historical homeland – referring to biblical times. “Israeli settlements in all parts of our homeland” are legal. “The Jewish people are not conquerors of their own land – not in our eternal capital, Jerusalem, not in the land of our forefathers in Judea and Samaria.” The latter is the historical name of the West Bank.

The Palestinian President has responded thus

The Palestinian president on Friday spoke of a “historic” decision and demanded that “Israel be forced to implement it.” “Israel is obliged to unconditionally end this illegal colonial operation,” said the office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Potential international impact

An ICJ opinion will influence international opinion on Israel’s actions in the Occupied Territories more than Israel’s policy. From a legal perspective, Israel will be further isolated, said Erwin van Veen, a conflict researcher at the Clinkendale think tank in The Hague. This could lead to other countries, such as Norway, Spain and Ireland, recognizing the yet-to-be Palestinian state. The statement strengthens groups that support boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel. But Israel’s policy will not change.

Historical background

Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Six-Day War. It withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, annexed East Jerusalem and describes the West Bank as a disputed area whose future must be determined in negotiations. At the same time, however, Israel is settling civilians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, asserting its control over these areas. The international community generally considers all three territories to be occupied territories. The Palestinians claim their own independent state. See also Russian power struggle in the middle of the war: Boss Wagner openly takes military leadership and Putin

Are you stalking on WhatsApp for 20 minutes? A news roundup in the morning and at the end of the day, surprising stories and breaking news: Subscribe to the 20-minute WhatsApp channel and get regular updates with our best news straight to your cell phone.

( DPA/AFP/jar )