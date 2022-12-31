December 31, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

After years of legal battles, Trump’s tax returns were released

Terence Abbott 50 mins ago 3 min read

1/5

Donald Trump has failed to release his tax returns. You are now online.

After years of legal battles, a US House committee has released tax documents from former President Donald Trump, 76. The Democratic-led House Treasury Committee released thousands of pages of Trump’s tax documents from 2015 to 2020 on Friday.

According to the group, this shows that despite Trump boasting about his wealth, he has paid little or no federal income tax over the years. For years, Trump has used legal avenues to resist handing over documents to the Treasury Department — finally losing in the U.S. Supreme Court a few weeks ago.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

5’500.- for Baltic-Captains, 12’000.- for Swiss-Pilots

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Parents dead, children living 55 hours away

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Serbia lifts blockade on Kosovo border crossing

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

After years of legal battles, Trump’s tax returns were released

50 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

5’500.- for Baltic-Captains, 12’000.- for Swiss-Pilots

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Parents dead, children living 55 hours away

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Serbia lifts blockade on Kosovo border crossing

1 day ago Terence Abbott