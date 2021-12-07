December 7, 2021

150 companies change their brand claims

Arzu 47 mins ago 2 min read

  • 1/6

    150 companies are participating in the campaign.

  • 2/6

    Companies are calling for vaccination with their campaign.

  • 5/6

    But there are still millions of vaccine suspicions.

  • 6/6

    Germany is trying to increase the rate of vaccinations, vaccinations here at a shopping center in Berlin.

McDonald’s “I love it”, “Nespresso, what else?” Who does not know the disgusting words of big companies. Or Ikeas “Are you still alive or already alive?”. About 150 companies have launched a new campaign with Berlin-based advertising agency Anthony to encourage Germans to get vaccinated. Today, Tuesday, they all change their well-known advertising claims at once.

BMW’s “clean driving joy” soon becomes the “vaccine joy”. “Vaccine, I like it” is now on McDonald’s. Also in Mercedes, “best or nothing” is abbreviated as “vaccine or nothing”.

