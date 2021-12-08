The sequence of corona cases shows: Omigron diffusion

Omigron accounts for 3.6 percent of all corona virus strains found in Switzerland to date. This is clear from figures from the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) on Tuesday, which is the first to deal with the Omikron variant.
The remaining analyzes are about the delta variant and its subtypes (96.4 percent). The data released by FOPH are based on reports from laboratories that sort the virus or specifically examine mutations. Renowned Geneva epidemiologist Antoine Flaholt, 61, a member of the Swiss Govt-19 task force, described the rapid spread. “Tribune of Geneva “ As “surprise”. This is a rapid increase in Switzerland.
Omigron analysis for approximately two weeks
A BAG spokesperson for the Keystone-STA news agency explained that these ratios should be interpreted as a guide to measuring the prevalence of the Omikron variant in the future.
Since November 26, sorting of corona virus victims and their relatives from a country in South Africa has been carried out.
A different view of BAG.
As a result, only a small fraction of the thousands of cases reported each day are sorted. In total, about 2500 deployment operations are carried out each week in Switzerland. Compared to neighboring countries, this number is higher.
Expert Flahault believes that the vaccine in particular is helping to slow the spread of the variant. “The vaccine, especially the third dose, is an important safety barrier. Wearing a mask and ventilating the interior reduces aerosol pollution. Those efforts against the spread of Omicron will ultimately pay off.
Epidemiologist about variations: Omikron has more mutations than Delta(06:19)
Now there is variation in Liechtenstein as well
Now Liechtenstein also has the first confirmed Omigron case. The case, which is suspected to be caused by an omigran variant of the corona virus reported over the weekend, has meanwhile been confirmed by deployment, the chancellor announced Tuesday evening.
Thanks to the prudent behavior of the sick man who returned to Liechtenstein from a trip in South Africa, there were no close contacts. (Cat / SDA)
American Immunologist Fossi: Indications for Mild Disease Studies with Omigran
According to American immunologist Anthony Fossie, the omigran variant of the corona virus may cause less severe disease. However, Fassi warned on Tuesday that it was too early for a final assessment.
In the cases currently being evaluated, the course of the disease is relatively mild. However, this may also be due to the fact that these cases mainly affect teenagers. “So I would say we should not make any definite decisions.”
When it comes to the question of the severity of the disease, there are always delays in terms of data. “I can only imagine that it will take at least a few more weeks until we get a better overview – and then a good overview a few weeks later,” the presidential adviser said. If you look at the variability, there is evidence that the Omicron variant is highly contagious and dominates other species such as delta. (SDA)
US-Cephrologic Anthony Fossie: “It seems like a light lesson in Omigron”(00:46)
