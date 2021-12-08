December 8, 2021

The sequence of corona cases shows: Omigron diffusion

    Analysis of isolated corona cases shows: Omigron spreads in Switzerland.

    The best epidemiologist Antoine Flaholt wonders.

    Omikron now makes up almost 4 percent of all local corona species.

    The deployment of Omigran has been taking place in Switzerland since November 26th.

Omigron accounts for 3.6 percent of all corona virus strains found in Switzerland to date. This is clear from figures from the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) on Tuesday, which is the first to deal with the Omikron variant.

The remaining analyzes are about the delta variant and its subtypes (96.4 percent). The data released by FOPH are based on reports from laboratories that sort the virus or specifically examine mutations. Renowned Geneva epidemiologist Antoine Flaholt, 61, a member of the Swiss Govt-19 task force, described the rapid spread. “Tribune of Geneva “ As “surprise”. This is a rapid increase in Switzerland.

