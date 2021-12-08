The sequence of corona cases shows: Omigron diffusion

American Immunologist Fossi: Indications for Mild Disease Studies with Omigran

According to American immunologist Anthony Fossie, the omigran variant of the corona virus may cause less severe disease. However, Fassi warned on Tuesday that it was too early for a final assessment.

In the cases currently being evaluated, the course of the disease is relatively mild. However, this may also be due to the fact that these cases mainly affect teenagers. “So I would say we should not make any definite decisions.”

When it comes to the question of the severity of the disease, there are always delays in terms of data. "I can only imagine that it will take at least a few more weeks until we get a better overview – and then a good overview a few weeks later," the presidential adviser said. If you look at the variability, there is evidence that the Omicron variant is highly contagious and dominates other species such as delta.