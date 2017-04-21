Commercial Route Driver needed in Columbus, Ohio. $1,000 Sign-On Bonus, Hourly paid, CDL driver with potential to earn up to $65,000 a year typically works M-F emptying customer’s used oil tanks. Qualified candidates will possess a Class B CDL; excellent driving record, good customer service skills, and have the ability to work independently. High School Diploma or GED required. For consideration, apply online at www.nobleoil.com or at your local Employment Security Commission office. “EOE. Veterans/Disabled”