New Columbus Post Electronic Delivery

Responses to Frequently Asked Questions

Advertisers

Has the Columbus Post now gone completely Digital?

Answer: No, the Columbus Post did not go completely Digital. Our Circulation department has changed its delivery of the newspaper from delivery by carrier to Electronic Now instead of the newspaper being delivered to a subscriber’ s home or office by a carrier, it is now delivered directly to the subscriber via their email address. The Columbus Post newspaper ‘ s design and layout is the same as it was for the print edition.

Is the Columbus Post newspaper now Online?

Answer: No, the Columbus Post is not an Online news Our Circulation department has changed its delivery of the newspaper from delivery by carrier to Electronic Delivery. Now instead of the newspaper being delivered to a sub sc riber’ s home or office by a carrier, it is now delivered directly to the subscriber via their email address. Without the customer’ s email address for the newspaper to be delivered, the customer cannot receive the newspaper.

How does the Columbus Post’s change to Electronic Delivery affect Advertising rates?

Answer: There is no change in our Advertising Our Advertising rates remain the same. Also, there will be no increase in our Advertising rates for 2016.

Does Electronic Delivery of the Columbus Post change the ad sizes of the newspaper?

Answer: All of our ad sizes remain the same.

Does this change to Electronic Delivery of the Columbus Post affect Tearsheets and Invoices?

Answer: All Tearsheets will now be sent to advertisers Electronically. Please make sure we have your correct email address to send you your Tearsheet. We will continue to mail Invoices to all advertisers. However, as a convenience, we will also send an Electronic Invoice with each Tearsheet.

With this change to Electronic Delivery of the Columbus Post how has that impacted your circulation?

Answer: The Columbus Post currently has 40,000 readers (10,000 circulation). Now that we are able to significantly expand our circulation area through Electronic Delivery, we anticipate rapid growth in our circulation each year for the next five years.

The Columbus Post currently has 40,000 readers (10,000 circulation). Now that we are able to significantly expand our circulation area through Electronic Delivery, we anticipate rapid growth in our circulation each year for the next five years.

New Columbus Post Electronic Delivery

Responses to Frequently Asked Questions

Readers

Has the Columbus Post now gone completely Digital?

Answer: No, the Columbus Post did not go completely Digital. Our Circulation department has changed it s delivery of the newspaper from delivery by carrier to Electronic Delivery. Now instead of the newspaper being delivered to a subscriber’ s home or office by a carrier, it is now delivered directly to the subscriber via their email address. The Columbus Post newspaper’ s design and layout is the same as it was for the printed edition.

Is the Columbus Post newspaper now Online ?

Answer : No, the Columbus Post is not an Online Our Circulation department has changed its delivery of the newspaper from delivery by carrier to Electronic Delivery. Now instead of the newspaper being delivered to a subscriber’ s home or office by a carrier , it is now delivered directly to the subscriber via their email address. Without the customer’s email address for the newspaper to be delivered, the customer cannot receive the newspaper.

I use to purchase my Columbus Post newspaper at the sto re . How can I get it now?

Answer: To receive your Columbus Post newspaper , just ca ll [614 -224-6723] or email us at [Circulation@ColumbusPos com] your Name, Phone Number and Email address and we will get your newspaper started right away. Subscribe by December 31, 2015, and receive your first-year subscription FREE*

I use to purchase my Columbus Post newspaper from a ne wsrac k . How can I get it now?

Answer: To receive your Columbus Post newspaper, just call [614-224-6723] or email us at [Circulation@ColumbusPos t.com] your Name, Phone Number and Email address and we will get your newspaper started right away. S ubscr ibe by December 31, 2017, and receive yo ur first-year subscription FREE*

I use to receive my Columbus Post newspaper from my church. How can I get it now?

Answer: To receive your Columbus Post newspaper,just call [614-224-6723] or email us at [Circulation@ColumbusPost.com] your Name, Phone Number and Email address and we will get your newspaper started right away. Subscribe by December 31, 2017, and receive your first-year subscription FREE*

I am a senior citizen and I used to receive my Columbus Post newspaper from my senior center. How can I get it now?

Answer: To receive your Columbus Post newspaper,just call [614-224-6723] or email us at [Circulation@ColumbusPost.com] your Name, Phone Number and Email address and we will get your newspaper started right away. Subscribe by December 31, 2017, and receive your first-year subscription FREE*

I am more comfortable reading the printed copy of the Columbus Can I still get one?

Answer: The Columbus Post now only delivers the newspaper Electronically. However, you can print out a copy of the Columbus Post newspaper you receive Electronically on your own printer.

I don’t have a smart phone, tablet or computer to receive email. How else can I receive the Columbus Post newspaper?

Answer: You can check with your local library and ask to read the Columbus Post on their computer or have a friend or family member receive the Columbus Post Electronically for you.

*Free one-year subscription applies to new subscribers that sign-up before December 31, 2017.