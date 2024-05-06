Murder on surfing trip in Mexico: Theory after body found

– Three surfers killed on a trip in Mexico – according to police, the motive was simple A pair of Australian brothers and an American went missing while on a surfing trip in Mexico. Now their bodies have been found. The alleged killers apparently trailed the tires of their pickup truck.

Location of bodies in Baja California. AFP

The search for two missing Australian brothers and their American boyfriend in Mexico has come to a tragic end. After the bodies were found, prosecutors in the state of Baja California believe the three men, who were on a surfing trip, were shot by robbers who were after their car — specifically its tires. Officials announced on Sunday (local time) that relatives of the missing had identified the dead.

According to reports, the bodies were already decomposed after the thieves dumped them in a remote well about 15 meters deep. There was also a fourth body in the well, which was said to have been lying there for a long time. “The probability of their existence is very high,” lead prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez said before the identification.

Idol on social media, horror in real life

The trio disappeared suddenly during a camping and surfing trip last week. From their trip, they posted beautiful photos on social networks of the waves and distant beaches on the beach south of the city of Ensenada.

The men’s remains were disposed of in the well. AFP

Andrade Ramírez recounted how the journey of Australian brothers Jack and Calum Robinson and American Jack Carter Road came to a terrible end. Their later killers saw the trio’s pickup truck and tents and decided to steal the tires. “They were definitely defending themselves,” she said of the victims who, according to her, were shot by robbers.

The criminals then went to the spot where the bodies were found, which was “very difficult to reach” – and dumped them in the well, which they already knew. Andrade Ramirez said investigators have not ruled out that the suspects also dumped the other body there. “They may be looking for trucks in this area.”

Three people were interviewed

The bodies were found near the town of Santo Tomas, not far from where the tents and car of the missing were found on Thursday. The men’s recent social media posts gave the impression of a perfect trip. But even experienced expats in Mexico often doubt whether camping on a mostly deserted beach is still safe.

The state attorney’s office in Baja California recently announced that three people will be charged in the case. On Friday, he said, the three were arrested on kidnapping charges. But that was before the bodies were found. At least one of those interviewed is suspected of direct involvement in the murder. The mother of two Australians asked for help to find them on a Facebook page on Wednesday.

DPA/aeg

