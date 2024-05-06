Secret Services: Russia Plans Sabotage Across Europe

According to information from European secret services, Kremlin agents are planning secret bombings and arson attacks in Europe – without fear of civilian casualties.

Russia is reportedly planning an attack across Europe.

This is what the “Financial Times” wrote on Sunday citing various intelligence sources.

Several acts of espionage and sabotage have already been reported in Europe in the past few weeks.

European intelligence agencies have warned their governments that Russia is preparing for “continental acts of violent sabotage” without concern for potential civilian casualties. This is what the Financial Times writes in its Sunday edition. The British media rely on employees of various secret services.

According to sources, the Kremlin is entering a permanent conflict with the West. According to the FT, Russia is already “prepared to launch covert bombing and arson attacks directly and indirectly to damage infrastructure on European territory.”

“The risk has increased significantly”

Russian agents have carried out sporadic attacks in Europe in recent years, but evidence is accumulating of a more aggressive and coordinated operation, according to assessments by three different European countries.

“We consider that the risk of state-controlled acts of sabotage has increased significantly,” warned Thomas Haltenwang of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Russia now seems comfortable carrying out operations on European soil “with a high potential for damage,” Haldenwang said at a recent defense conference. The French Defense Ministry also warned of the possibility of Russian sabotage attacks on military bases a few months ago. See also Finland and Sweden in NATO - Nordic Farewell to Neutrality - News

Several acts of vandalism have already been reported

Two weeks ago, two men were arrested in Beirut on suspicion of spying for Russia. The federal prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe said at the time that the German-Russians sought attack targets aimed at military aid to Ukraine, including facilities of the US armed forces. Shortly afterwards, Union Foreign Minister Annalena Berbach summoned the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Office about the case.

Not the only case: In late April, two men were charged with setting fire to a warehouse containing aid supplies for Ukraine in Great Britain. The British justice system accuses the suspects of working for the Russian government. In Sweden, security forces are currently investigating the train derailment.

“The obvious conclusion is that Russian activity has actually increased,” says Keir Giles, senior consulting fellow at the British think tank Chatham House.