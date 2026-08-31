Xbox CEO Says Project Helix Will Be a “Family of Devices,” Pointing to Multi-Tier Next-Gen Lineup

Microsoft’s next generation of Xbox hardware may extend beyond a single console. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says Project Helix is being developed as a “family of devices,” raising the possibility that Microsoft could once again offer multiple hardware tiers similar to the current Xbox Series S and Series X strategy.

The company has already confirmed that its next-generation gaming hardware will use custom AMD technology and support both Xbox and PC games. However, Microsoft has yet to disclose pricing, a release window, specific hardware configurations or whether the new systems will include physical disc drives.

Project Helix Could Include Multiple Xbox Devices

Speaking with the BBC’s Laura Cress at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, Sharma indicated that Project Helix should not be viewed as a single piece of hardware.

The description marks a notable shift from Microsoft’s initial presentation of the project, which appeared to focus on one next-generation gaming system. Sharma’s latest comments instead suggest Microsoft is planning a broader hardware ecosystem.

That approach could resemble the company’s current console strategy. The Xbox Series X serves as the more powerful premium model, while the Xbox Series S provides a lower-cost entry point with reduced hardware capabilities.

Microsoft has not confirmed that Project Helix will follow the same structure, but the reference to a “family of devices” leaves room for several configurations aimed at different types of players.

Multiple Price Points Could Shape Microsoft’s Xbox Strategy

A Lower-Cost Project Helix Model Remains Possible

Offering several devices could allow Microsoft to target multiple price categories from the beginning of the next Xbox generation.

A premium console could emphasize higher performance and advanced gaming features, while a less expensive model could provide access to the same broader ecosystem with different specifications.

Such a strategy could help Microsoft address one of the gaming industry’s biggest hardware challenges: rising component costs. Launching consoles at different prices would give consumers more flexibility rather than requiring Microsoft to rely on future discounts to make its flagship hardware more affordable.

However, Microsoft has not confirmed whether Project Helix devices will use different architectures or how their performance levels might vary.

Development hardware is also not expected to reach studios and game developers until 2027 at the earliest, indicating that substantial technical details may remain unsettled.

AMD Partnership and PC Gaming Remain Central to Project Helix

Microsoft has provided only limited information about Project Helix so far.

Sharma previously said the next-generation platform would support both Xbox and PC games while using a custom chip developed through Microsoft’s partnership with AMD.

That PC compatibility could be particularly significant as Microsoft continues expanding Xbox beyond traditional consoles. The company has increasingly emphasized an ecosystem built around games, services and multiple types of hardware rather than relying exclusively on one console platform.

The latest description of Project Helix as a family of devices appears consistent with that broader direction.

Microsoft Remains Quiet on Disc Drive and Pricing Details

Several major questions about Project Helix remain unanswered, including whether Microsoft plans to continue supporting physical games.

Asked whether the upcoming hardware would include a disc drive, Sharma said, “We’re not sharing more on Helix.”

She added, “But look, we’ve been hard at work on a great generation and a great family of devices for Helix, and we’ll share more soon.”

Microsoft has similarly provided no confirmed pricing information or detailed specifications for the upcoming hardware.

Project Helix May Follow the Xbox Series S and X Model

The strongest indication from Sharma’s comments is that Microsoft sees its next-generation Xbox effort as more than a single console.

A segmented Project Helix lineup could potentially recreate the basic philosophy behind the Xbox Series S and Series X, giving consumers a choice between affordability and higher performance from the start of the generation.

For now, however, Microsoft’s changing terminology provides more clues than concrete answers. Project Helix is officially being described as a “family of devices,” but exactly how many systems that family will contain — and how they will differ — remains to be revealed.

William Faulkner is a contributor to Columbuspost.com, covering a broad range of topics including news, politics, business, technology, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. He focuses on delivering clear, accurate reporting and useful information that helps readers stay informed about current events and developments. His work highlights stories that matter to local and wider communities, with an emphasis on relevance, clarity, and providing readers with a balanced understanding of the issues shaping everyday life.