Subnautica 2 Early Access 1.2 Update Adds Buddy System as Developer Donates $100,000 to Ocean Cleanup

Subnautica 2 has received its Early Access 1.2 update, bringing a range of multiplayer-focused features designed to make underwater exploration, survival and crafting more cooperative. Developer Unknown Worlds has also announced a $100,000 donation to ocean conservation nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup.

The update expands interactions between players through proximity voice chat, emotes, inventory sharing and revives. It also introduces new playable characters, tracking tools and several improvements to the game’s interface and base-building systems.

Subnautica 2 Update Introduces the Buddy System

A major addition in Early Access 1.2 is the first version of the Buddy System, which expands the tools available to players exploring the underwater world together.

The update introduces proximity chat through an in-game voice communication option. Players who are close to each other can communicate normally, but voices gradually take on a radio-like quality as the distance between them increases.

The signal progressively breaks up as players move farther apart, eventually making communication difficult to hear. The system is designed to make multiplayer exploration feel more connected to the game’s underwater environment.

Emotes, Inventory Sharing and Player Revives Added

Players can now communicate visually through a small emote menu. Available interactions include cheering, clapping and expressing annoyance or frustration, giving groups another way to communicate during cooperative sessions.

Inventory sharing has also been streamlined. Instead of dropping items into the environment for another player to collect, players can approach a teammate, access their inventory and quickly transfer items.

Another important addition is the ability to revive teammates. When a player is downed, a friend has a limited opportunity to share oxygen and bring them back into the game.

The feature could be particularly useful during longer expeditions into caves and other areas far from established bases or safe locations.

Grace and Jegna Join the Character Roster

Early Access 1.2 introduces two additional player characters, Grace and Jegna, along with two new suit colors.

The update also adds a tracking tag, a short-range beacon that can be placed in the environment or stored inside an inventory container such as a portable locker.

Players who leave equipment behind in a cave or another difficult-to-find location can use the tracking system to navigate back to it.

Tracking tags also have a role when players die. If a player is carrying one in their inventory, the tag extends the black box signal, making it easier to locate equipment left behind.

HUD, Recipes and Base Building Receive Improvements

Unknown Worlds has also introduced several interface changes intended to make information easier to manage while exploring.

HUD icons will no longer appear at full scale by default. When players move the cursor over an icon for roughly half a second, it expands and provides additional details. The change is intended to reduce visual clutter without removing access to important information.

Pinned recipes have also been improved, helping simplify the interface when players are collecting resources and preparing to craft equipment.

The base builder tool has received additional improvements intended to make it clearer when and where structures can be constructed. The changes should provide players with better feedback while expanding underwater bases.

Unknown Worlds Donates $100,000 to The Ocean Cleanup

Alongside the gameplay update, Unknown Worlds announced a $100,000 donation to The Ocean Cleanup, a nonprofit organization focused on reducing plastic pollution in oceans and rivers.

The developer previously donated a portion of proceeds from the original Subnautica to The Ocean Cleanup and has continued supporting ocean conservation initiatives.

“Subnautica began with a love for the ocean, and it means a great deal to continue the conservation work we started with the original game through this donation to The Ocean Cleanup,” said executive producer Fernando Melo. “We will keep doing our part to protect the ocean we have spent so long bringing to life.”

Subnautica 2 Multiplayer Continues to Expand

The Early Access 1.2 update marks another expansion of Subnautica 2, with a strong emphasis on cooperative exploration and communication.

Proximity chat, inventory transfers, player revives and tracking tags provide groups with additional tools for exploring the underwater environment together, while improvements to the HUD, recipes and base-building system address usability. Unknown Worlds’ $100,000 contribution also continues the studio’s longstanding connection between the ocean-focused franchise and real-world marine conservation efforts.