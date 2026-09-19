iPhone 18 Pro Max Still Uses Qualcomm Modem in U.S., Teardown Confirms

Apple is continuing its transition toward internally developed cellular modem technology, but the U.S. version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max remains an exception. A teardown of the flagship smartphone confirms that the model sold in the United States still relies on a Qualcomm modem.

U.S. iPhone 18 Pro Max Uses Snapdragon X80

Apple identifies the iPhone 18 Pro as using its C2 cellular modem. The iPhone 18 Pro Max also features the C2 in markets outside the United States.

For the U.S. version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, however, Apple does not specify which cellular modem is installed. That omission had fueled speculation that the larger flagship would continue using Qualcomm technology.

A teardown conducted by TechInsights has now confirmed that the U.S. iPhone 18 Pro Max is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X80 modem.

The Snapdragon X80 is already familiar within Apple’s smartphone lineup. It was used globally in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple’s Shift to In-House Modems Continues

Apple’s transition away from Qualcomm modems has been gradual, with the company introducing its own technology across selected iPhone models rather than replacing Qualcomm components throughout the lineup at once.

In the United States, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X71 modem.

Apple introduced its first in-house cellular modem, the C1, with the iPhone 16e. The company later expanded its modem technology with the C1X, which was used in the iPhone Air and iPhone 17e.

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X80.

With the latest generation, Apple has moved further toward its own hardware. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo use the Apple C2 modem, while the U.S. version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max continues with Qualcomm’s X80.

Apple C2 Adds mmWave 5G Support

The C2 represents an important step in Apple’s modem development because it supports mmWave 5G connectivity. Apple’s earlier C1 and C1X modems did not support the technology.

Millimeter-wave 5G is particularly relevant in the United States, where wireless carriers have deployed it in selected areas to provide high-speed connections over relatively short distances.

Apple says the C2 delivers “AI-powered improvements to cellular quality and reliability.”

The company also says the modem provides “meaningfully faster uploads when compared to C1X while consuming 15 percent less energy.”

Adding mmWave support addresses one of the notable capability differences between Apple’s previous in-house modems and Qualcomm’s cellular technology.

Energy Efficiency Remains an Important Focus

Apple has also emphasized power efficiency as it develops its own cellular hardware. Modems can have a significant impact on smartphone battery life, particularly when a device is searching for a signal or moving between different network technologies.

The C2’s lower reported energy consumption compared with the C1X suggests Apple is seeking to improve cellular performance without sacrificing battery efficiency.

Developing modem technology internally could also give Apple greater control over integration between cellular connectivity, processors, software and power management across future iPhones.

Why the Pro Max Still Uses Qualcomm

Apple has not explained why the U.S. version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max continues to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X80 while the iPhone 18 Pro has moved to the C2.

One possible factor is Apple’s existing supply arrangement with Qualcomm. The companies have maintained agreements covering Snapdragon 5G modem systems while Apple develops and expands the use of its proprietary cellular technology.

The continued presence of Qualcomm hardware in the U.S. iPhone 18 Pro Max therefore comes as Apple remains in the middle of a broader modem transition.

With the C2 now supporting mmWave 5G and appearing in additional devices, Apple’s reliance on its own cellular technology is expanding. For now, however, Qualcomm remains part of Apple’s largest flagship iPhone sold in the United States.

William Faulkner is a contributor to Columbuspost.com, covering a broad range of topics including news, politics, business, technology, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. He focuses on delivering clear, accurate reporting and useful information that helps readers stay informed about current events and developments. His work highlights stories that matter to local and wider communities, with an emphasis on relevance, clarity, and providing readers with a balanced understanding of the issues shaping everyday life.