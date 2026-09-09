Nikon ZR Firmware 2.00 Adds R3D NE Focus Peaking, With Open Gate Recording Planned

Nikon is preparing firmware version 2.00 for the Nikon ZR, bringing several video-focused improvements to the cinema camera. The update will add focus peaking during R3D NE recording, expanded H.265 color options and greater control over noise reduction, while Open Gate recording and anamorphic desqueeze support are being developed for a later firmware release.

Nikon ZR Firmware 2.00 Expands H.265 Recording Options

One of the major additions in firmware version 2.00 is support for Log3G10 and REDWideGamutRGB when recording in H.265.

The combination is intended to provide filmmakers with relatively compact file sizes while maintaining substantial flexibility for color grading in post-production. It also expands the integration of RED-related imaging technology into Nikon’s ZR cinema workflow.

The firmware will introduce a new option for selecting the level of High ISO Noise Reduction during H.265 Log recording. This gives creators more control over how noise reduction is applied and allows image rendering to be adjusted according to the intended look and tone of a production.

Focus Peaking Added During R3D NE Recording

Firmware version 2.00 will also support focus peaking while recording in the R3D NE format.

Focus peaking provides a visual indication of areas that are in focus, making it particularly useful for camera operators working with manual-focus cinema lenses. Its addition should improve focus confirmation during RAW recording and address one of the ZR’s notable monitoring limitations.

Previously, focus peaking did not work when recording REDCODE RAW in R3D NE while View Assist was activated. The limitation has been a concern for users relying on the camera for professional filmmaking workflows.

While the addition is welcome, focus peaking during this type of recording is a fundamental monitoring function that arguably should have been available much earlier in the ZR’s development.

Open Gate Recording and Anamorphic Desqueeze in Development

Nikon is also developing additional firmware features requested by ZR users, including Open Gate recording and a desqueeze display for anamorphic lenses.

Open Gate recording generally allows filmmakers to capture a larger portion, or potentially the full usable area, of a camera’s imaging sensor rather than recording within a fixed widescreen crop.

The format can provide greater flexibility during post-production, particularly when footage needs to be reframed for different aspect ratios. It can also benefit productions that need both horizontal and vertical versions of the same footage.

An anamorphic desqueeze display would provide another important filmmaking tool. Anamorphic lenses record horizontally compressed images, and a desqueeze monitoring function allows operators to preview footage in the intended aspect ratio while shooting.

Both features would broaden the ZR’s usefulness for cinema production, although their absence from the camera’s initial feature set has been noticeable.

RED Control Apps to Support Nikon ZR

RED is also updating its RED CONTROL and RED CONTROL PRO applications to provide remote-control capabilities for the Nikon ZR.

Remote operation can be particularly useful when cameras are mounted on rigs, cranes, vehicles or other positions where direct physical access is difficult. The addition also further connects the ZR with RED’s existing production ecosystem.

Some Nikon ZR Issues Still Need Attention

Despite the planned improvements, some ZR workflow issues have yet to be clearly addressed.

One concerns recording internal audio from an external source while timecode is enabled. In this situation, the camera can indicate that an audio signal is present even though the audio is not actually being recorded.

Turning off timecode has served as a workaround. The behavior appears to occur because the camera expects both an audio signal and timecode from the external source. It remains unclear whether firmware version 2.00 will correct the problem.

The pace of firmware improvements has also been relatively slow considering the importance of some of the missing functions. Focus peaking during R3D NE recording with View Assist, for example, is a basic monitoring capability that filmmakers would reasonably expect from a cinema-oriented camera.

Nikon Continues to Expand the ZR Cinema Platform

Firmware version 2.00 should provide meaningful improvements for Nikon ZR users, particularly through R3D NE focus peaking, Log3G10 and REDWideGamutRGB support in H.265, and additional control over high-ISO noise reduction.

Open Gate recording and anamorphic desqueeze support could further improve the ZR’s production flexibility once implemented. Addressing remaining audio and monitoring limitations will also be important as Nikon continues expanding the camera’s professional video capabilities.

William Faulkner is a contributor to Columbuspost.com, covering a broad range of topics including news, politics, business, technology, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. He focuses on delivering clear, accurate reporting and useful information that helps readers stay informed about current events and developments. His work highlights stories that matter to local and wider communities, with an emphasis on relevance, clarity, and providing readers with a balanced understanding of the issues shaping everyday life.