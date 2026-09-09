Valheim 1.0 Exits Early Access With Deep North Biome, Cross-Play and New Platforms

Valheim is officially leaving Early Access after more than five years, marking a major milestone for the Viking-inspired open-world survival game. The 1.0 release introduces the Deep North biome, new weapons, traversal mechanics, dungeons, achievements and expanded platform support while bringing the game’s main journey to a conclusion.

Valheim Reaches Version 1.0 After Five Years in Early Access

Valheim became a breakout success shortly after entering Steam Early Access, reaching more than 500,000 peak concurrent players on the platform. The game has maintained a substantial audience since then, with more than 20,000 daily concurrent players still recorded ahead of the full release.

Developed by Iron Gate, Valheim combines survival mechanics, crafting, exploration and combat within a procedurally generated world inspired by Norse mythology.

The move to version 1.0 represents the culmination of years of development and major content expansions.

PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 Join Valheim Platform Lineup

Alongside the 1.0 content update, Valheim is expanding to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

The game is now supported across Windows, Linux, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

Cross-play is also available across all supported platforms, allowing players on different systems to explore and survive together.

Deep North Introduces a New Frozen Biome

The centerpiece of Valheim 1.0 is the Deep North, a frozen region filled with new enemies, resources and locations to explore.

Players can encounter rideable moose while traveling across the icy landscape, along with abandoned villages and new hostile creatures.

Winding Tunnels Expand Underground Exploration

The Deep North also introduces the Winding Tunnels, a new underground dungeon environment designed to add another layer of exploration to the biome.

New traversal mechanics and a mount provide additional ways to navigate the region’s challenging terrain.

Frost Foundry Adds New Weapons and Equipment

Resources collected throughout the Deep North can be used at the new Frost Foundry crafting station.

Players can create a variety of equipment using materials discovered in the frozen biome. New weapon options include Nord axes, greatswords, bows and shields.

One of the most distinctive additions is the Frostfire crossbow, which also functions as a grappling hook. The mechanic gives players another option for moving through difficult areas of the Deep North.

New Boss Cinematics, Lore and More Than 50 Achievements

Version 1.0 expands Valheim beyond its new biome and equipment.

Boss encounters now feature additional cinematics, while new lore provides more information about the game’s world and its underlying story.

More than 50 new achievements have also been added, giving returning and longtime players additional objectives to pursue.

The update also introduces a finale for the player’s journey, providing a defined conclusion to the adventure after years of Early Access development.

Performance Improvements Target Stuttering and Save Times

Iron Gate has included several technical improvements alongside the new content.

The development team has worked to reduce micro-stuttering that can occur when players move between different areas of the world. Saving has also been optimized to make the process faster.

These improvements are intended to provide smoother exploration as Valheim transitions into its full-release phase.

Valheim Will Continue Receiving Updates

The arrival of version 1.0 does not mark the end of development.

Coffee Stain and Iron Gate said they plan to continue supporting Valheim with bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. However, there are currently no large-scale expansions comparable to Ashlands or Deep North in development.

Future major content has not been completely ruled out and could depend on factors including player retention and the game’s commercial performance.

“We will continue to improve the game with bugfixes and quality of life stuff, though for exactly how long the game will continue to receive updates is currently too soon to say. Likewise, it is too soon to say whether or not there will be more content added to the game in the future—but as always, we will be sure to announce any news on our channels!”

With the Deep North biome, expanded console availability, cross-platform play and a conclusion to the main journey, Valheim 1.0 represents the game’s transition from a long-running Early Access success into a complete survival adventure.

William Faulkner is a contributor to Columbuspost.com, covering a broad range of topics including news, politics, business, technology, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. He focuses on delivering clear, accurate reporting and useful information that helps readers stay informed about current events and developments. His work highlights stories that matter to local and wider communities, with an emphasis on relevance, clarity, and providing readers with a balanced understanding of the issues shaping everyday life.