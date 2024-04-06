World's Most Expensive Perfume: These Are The Top 5

When it comes to the price of luxury goods, there is often no upper limit. We found out about perfume: this is the price of the most expensive perfumes in the world.

Designer Clive Christian and his label of the same name received an entry in the Guinness Book of Records in 2007 for selling the world's most expensive perfume. Christian is now far surpassed.

Before you buy a new perfume, you can feel a chill run down your spine: spending 100, 200 or 300 francs in one go on a few milliliters of perfumed water is painful. But don't panic, you're actually getting a really good deal – it can be quite expensive: we've found the top 5 most expensive perfumes in the world and revealed how much they cost.

5th place: 1 million 18 carats – Paco Rabanne Luxe Edition

Paco Rabanne

Believe it or not: the equivalent of 48,935 francs, we're off to a modest start. A fragrance that otherwise falls in the mid-priced column takes the fifth place among the most expensive perfumes. This edition of Paco Rabanne's men's perfume 1 Million comes in a bottle made of 18 carat gold and diamonds.

Place 4: Parfum VI by Gianni Viv Sulman

1stdibs.com

There's a good reason why the fragrance is so popular today: Michael Jackson declared the perfume his favorite. It comes in a small box secured with a lock. Its key is made of gold and decorated with diamonds and rubies. You could have bought it for the equivalent of 76,120 francs – but it's no longer produced.

Flats 3: No.1 Imperial Majesty Van Clive Christian

IMAGO/Avalon.red

In 2007, the Clive Christian fragrance was officially named the most expensive perfume by the Guinness Book of Records. The eponymous designer produces only ten copies for his special customers, seven of which are privately owned (Christopher occasionally appears at an event with the other three). Here, too, the bottle is exquisite: it's made of cut Baccarat crystal, and a five-carat white diamond surrounds an 18-carat gold ring. The fragrance was recently appraised at auction for the equivalent of 723,200 francs.

Flats 2: Golden Delicious Perfume Bottle Van DKNY

martinkatz.com

DKNY fragrances are generally relatively inexpensive to purchase. In collaboration with New York jewelry designer Martin Katz, the label released a special edition in 2011: the bottle, modeled after an apple, is made of polished gold, and countless diamonds are set in the middle in a new shape. York skyline. The perfume was auctioned for the equivalent of 922,942 francs, with DKNY donating the proceeds to charity.

Flats 1: Shumuk Van Nabeel Perfumes

nabeel.com

The undisputed leader among the most expensive perfumes comes in a bottle with a capacity of three liters. However, this fact alone is not responsible for the appalling cost of 1,124,600 francs: the 3,571 diamonds and pure gold used for decoration played their part. Master perfumer Asghar Adam Ali from Dubai took 494 attempts.

So much money for a perfume – how do you feel about that?