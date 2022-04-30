Editorial on the Ukraine War – What exactly do Americans want to achieve in Ukraine?

– What exactly do Americans want to achieve in Ukraine? Washington wants to weaken Russia decisively, and now says so openly. But the strategy remains unclear: the United States needs a clear goal, otherwise there is a risk of another failure.

The White House has repeatedly backed down when US President Joe Biden used aggression against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The killer When called War criminal He referred to that Was abducted, Will not last under Putin’s rule. Bringing regime change in Russia is not the official policy of the United States. What Biden says cannot be his favorite words as president.

Now Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has resumed the debate: The United States wants to prevent Putin from re-arming himself. he said After a visit to Kiev. Russia should never again be competent in matters such as the occupation of Ukraine. The words of the US Secretary of Defense caught my eye because it was declining: What are the goals of the United States and its allies with regard to Russia?

Russia suffered heavy casualties in the war in Ukraine and had to change tactics. But Western support for Ukraine has also changed significantly in two months. Initially, when no one trusted the Ukrainians, material exports from the West had the character of declarations of solidarity as provided by Germany. 5000 helm. Pitan also exercised restraint. He sent anti-tank missiles, but not heavy weapons, so as not to provoke Russia.

No one believes that Putin can be persuaded by sanctions.

That changed when every speech and picture of Russian atrocities came out and Putin made horrific threats. The West was also drawn to the Ukrainians’ self-defense. Russia is now concentrating its campaign in the Donbass in eastern Ukraine. For this second phase of the war, Ukraine is now receiving heavy weapons from the West. Germany now supplies anti-aircraft tanks, while Biden supplies armored vehicles, helicopters and howitzers. The goal is not yet clear – examples illustrate how the strategy has changed.

Biden has repeatedly promised not to send troops to Ukraine. But he sets in motion all the other levers available to him. Congress has already approved $ 14 billion in arms and aid. Further Biden is now asking for $ 33 billion – Equivalent to two-thirds of Russia’s defense budget. American trainers train Ukrainians in Poland on heavy weapons, The US provides military intelligence that helped the Ukrainians escape the war – and toppled at least seven Russian generals. It is fair to argue how close the United States is to the brink of a proxy war.

In Vietnam, the United States gradually slipped into a proxy war with ambiguous goals. Biden should avoid a similar situation – so clearly state what he wants to achieve. So far, the Western Alliance has only one declaration of intent, to force Russia to end the war with sanctions. However, no one seriously believes that Putin can be persuaded to give in this way. Now the country will be isolated indefinitely, with an indefinite end.

Without clear goals, it will be difficult to gain the support of the White House people.

The inexperienced statements of the White House raise the suspicion that the change of power in the Kremlin is indirectly an American goal. Of course, there are arguments to be made for that: Europe will not be safe with Putin. But the dangers are enormous. Putin threatens nuclear war; Even if he succeeds in ousting him, the succession dispute will push nuclear Russia into chaos. The Western Federation may take such a course Only together Strike – not just the United States. However, due to its ambiguity, the White House is now fueling Putin’s campaign to weaken Russia. It burns exactly the dangers it previously wanted to avoid.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Defense, was unusually emotional and critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. “This is the coldest and worst kind of brutality,” Kirby said in Washington on Friday, referring to Putin’s actions in the war. “We consider Putin capable of implementing what he believes to be Russia’s national interests with toughness and brutal determination. I think we all know about that,” he added. “ Kirby responded to a reporter’s question on whether he thought Putin was a “rational actor.” A Pentagon spokesman said he was not a psychologist and could not assess what was happening inside the Russian presidency. But he can talk about his “fraud”. “It is difficult to see what he is doing in Ukraine, what his troops are doing in Ukraine, and it is difficult to imagine that any ethical, moral person can justify it,” he said. When Kirby brought with him pictures of atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine, he briefly restored his peace. Kirby called Putin’s war rhetoric “nonsense” because he wanted to destroy Ukraine and protect Russian citizens in that country. “Innocent people in Ukraine know what he really does and that rhetoric is hard to fix.” The choice of such words and sentiments is unusual for a Pentagon spokesman. Kirby gives the Defense Department estimates of the course of the war several times a week – always confidently, professionally and elegantly. Kirby later apologized for being emotional: “I do not want to be emotional. I apologize for that.” (SDA)

The ambiguity is that the risks of the strategy are only discussed in a fundamental way. The threat of a nuclear war has received much attention. But many questions arise. How can a second Syria be prevented? On which battlefield will Ukraine’s weapons one day appear? In the first two months of the war it was easy to put off questions like this. But the Deployment of Afghanistan Without clear goals, the war will continue and as costs increase it will be very difficult to find support among the White House population.

