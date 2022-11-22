Bright pulls a 30-pound goldfish out of the water

A fisherman in France caught a particularly fat fish. Suddenly a 30kg goldfish was hanging on the hook.

1/6 Brit Andy Hackett holds Carrot, a monster goldfish, in his arms. The animal weighs about 30 kilograms.

Andy Hackett (42) from Great Britain has landed a monster goldfish. In early November he traveled to Champagne France to try his luck in the Bluewater Lakes, one of the best carp areas in the world. Suddenly there was a monster fish on the hook. The fight with him, like him, lasted 25 minutes BBC explained. The fish is a cross between a leather carp and a koi carp.

Goldfish, which are usually kept as pets, do not grow more than a few inches, but they belong to the carp family and can grow quite large.

This particular model, which is said to be 20 years old, appears to have been introduced 15 years ago to give anglers something new, a Carp Area spokesman said. But the giant goldfish hasn’t been seen in years. He became a legend among fishermen. “I always knew Carrot was in there, but I never thought I’d catch him,” Hackett says.Daily Mail».

“It was great to catch him.”

When something bit his bait, he noticed it must be a big fish. But he did not expect the monster goldfish. Finally he saw orange flakes. “It was fantastic to catch him, but it was pure luck.”

After taking it out of the water, his first thought was that there were no scales large enough to determine the weight of the fish. But the worry is groundless: goldfish can be weighed and weigh about 30 kilograms.

Britt then posed with his catch and released The Carrot.

There is a five-year waiting list for the corp

According to the Daily Mail, it may be the world’s largest goldfish. In 2019, a fisherman landed a goldfish in the United States. It brought 15 kilograms on the scales.

If you want to try your luck at catching big fish yourself, you need patience. The waiting list for bluewater lakes is long, requiring anglers to wait at least five years. (jmh)