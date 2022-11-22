November 22, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Bright pulls a 30-pound goldfish out of the water

Terence Abbott 13 mins ago 2 min read

Bright pulls this 30-pound goldfish out of the water

A fisherman in France caught a particularly fat fish. Suddenly a 30kg goldfish was hanging on the hook.

Brit Andy Hackett holds Carrot, a monster goldfish, in his arms. The animal weighs about 30 kilograms.

Andy Hackett (42) from Great Britain has landed a monster goldfish. In early November he traveled to Champagne France to try his luck in the Bluewater Lakes, one of the best carp areas in the world. Suddenly there was a monster fish on the hook. The fight with him, like him, lasted 25 minutes BBC explained. The fish is a cross between a leather carp and a koi carp.

Goldfish, which are usually kept as pets, do not grow more than a few inches, but they belong to the carp family and can grow quite large.

