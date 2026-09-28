WhatsApp Is Redesigning Its Android App With a New Navigation Bar

WhatsApp is working on a redesigned interface for its Android app, with early changes centered on a refreshed navigation bar. The update could give the messaging platform a cleaner appearance while making Meta AI a more prominent part of the main interface.

WhatsApp Tests a Redesigned Android Navigation Bar

The navigation bar is one of the most noticeable elements being changed in the developing WhatsApp interface. Early versions show a more rounded, oval-shaped design with greater transparency than the navigation system currently used in the Android app.

The redesign remains a work in progress, so the interface being tested should not be considered the final version. Some elements are still appearing in multiple locations, indicating that WhatsApp is experimenting with different layouts before settling on a finished design.

One example is the Meta AI button, which appears in two places in the early interface. That duplication suggests its final position has not yet been determined.

Meta AI Could Become Part of Main Navigation

The early redesign indicates that Meta AI could eventually become a permanent part of WhatsApp’s navigation bar.

Currently, Meta AI can appear as a floating button above the Compose button. Under the experimental design, the AI feature would instead be incorporated directly into the main navigation area.

Moving Meta AI into the navigation bar could make the feature easier to access while reducing the number of floating interface elements displayed over the main conversation screen.

More Rounded and Transparent Interface

WhatsApp is also experimenting with a softer visual style for the Android navigation bar. The redesigned version has more pronounced rounded edges and increased transparency, giving the interface a lighter and more streamlined appearance.

The design has some similarities to navigation elements found on iOS, although WhatsApp’s Android implementation does not appear to use the same level of transparency.

A dark mode version of the redesigned interface is also being developed. This would allow the updated navigation bar to remain visually consistent with WhatsApp’s existing light and dark display options.

WhatsApp Redesign Remains in Early Testing

The experimental interface was discovered in a WhatsApp beta build for Android available to users participating in the app’s testing program.

Because development is still at an early stage, WhatsApp could modify, reposition or remove individual elements before making the redesign broadly available. Features tested in beta versions can undergo substantial changes before reaching the stable version of the app.

The development process could continue for several more weeks before the company considers the redesigned interface ready for a wider rollout.

For now, the testing offers an early indication of WhatsApp’s plans for its Android app. A more rounded navigation bar, greater transparency and deeper Meta AI integration appear to be among the most significant changes under consideration.