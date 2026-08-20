Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 Add Replaceable Batteries and Longer Battery Life

Sennheiser is introducing a major redesign of its flagship wireless earbuds, with the Momentum True Wireless 5 emphasizing repairability, battery longevity and improved wireless performance. The new model allows owners to replace the batteries in both the earbuds and charging case using a compact screwdriver, addressing a common weakness of true wireless earbuds.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 Focus on Repairability

The Momentum True Wireless 5 feature user-replaceable batteries that can be accessed with a compact screwdriver. The design avoids the need to cut through layers of adhesive typically used to seal small wireless earbuds.

Sennheiser says the redesigned model also improves “comfort, stability, and portability.” However, the ability to replace aging batteries could be one of the most significant changes for consumers who want to keep their earbuds for several years.

The Momentum True Wireless 5 are priced at $299.95, the same launch price as the previous Momentum True Wireless 4. Five metallic finishes are available: lavender, copper, denim, graphite and cream.

Replaceable Batteries Remain Uncommon in Wireless Earbuds

User-replaceable batteries are gradually returning to consumer electronics, partly in response to sustainability initiatives and regulatory changes designed to make devices easier to repair and maintain.

Several manufacturers already offer larger over-ear headphones with replaceable batteries, but adoption has been slower among true wireless earbuds. Their compact size often requires manufacturers to rely on adhesives to fit and secure components inside small enclosures.

Some premium earbuds have replaceable batteries but require owners to send the devices to professional technicians for servicing. Other models allow consumers to replace the battery in the charging case while leaving the batteries inside the individual earbuds inaccessible.

The Momentum True Wireless 5 take a different approach by allowing users to replace batteries in both the earbuds and the case themselves. That puts them among a relatively small number of wireless earbuds designed with consumer battery replacement in mind.

Battery Life Increases to 12 Hours

Sennheiser has also substantially increased battery performance. The Momentum True Wireless 5 can provide up to 12 hours of listening time from the earbuds on a single charge.

Total battery life increases to as much as 40 hours when the earbuds are paired with the charging case. The redesigned case is slimmer and supports Qi wireless charging.

By comparison, the Momentum True Wireless 4 provided up to 7.5 hours of listening from the earbuds and as much as 30 hours when combined with their charging case.

The additional battery capacity could make the new earbuds more practical for long flights, commuting and extended workdays, while replaceable batteries may help maintain that usefulness as the product ages.

Improved Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio

Sennheiser has redesigned the ear tips and updated its adaptive active noise cancellation system. The company says the changes are intended to improve the physical seal and enhance noise-canceling performance.

The Momentum True Wireless 5 also add support for Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, along with interactive head tracking. The technology adjusts the spatial presentation of audio based on the listener’s head movements, creating a more immersive listening experience with compatible content.

Bluetooth 6.0 Targets More Stable Connections

Wireless connectivity receives an upgrade with support for Bluetooth 6.0. Sennheiser is also introducing what it calls a “robust mode,” designed to improve connection stability in areas with significant wireless interference.

That feature could be particularly useful in crowded environments such as airports, offices, train stations and other public spaces where numerous wireless devices compete for connectivity.

Sennheiser Targets Longer-Term Earbud Ownership

The Momentum True Wireless 5 combine longer battery life, updated noise cancellation, spatial audio and Bluetooth 6.0 with an unusually repair-friendly design.

Allowing owners to replace batteries in both the earbuds and charging case could extend the product’s usable lifespan and reduce the need to discard otherwise functional hardware when its original batteries eventually lose capacity. For premium wireless earbuds, the approach marks a notable shift toward making repairability and longevity part of the core feature set.

William Faulkner is a contributor to Columbuspost.com, covering a broad range of topics including news, politics, business, technology, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. He focuses on delivering clear, accurate reporting and useful information that helps readers stay informed about current events and developments. His work highlights stories that matter to local and wider communities, with an emphasis on relevance, clarity, and providing readers with a balanced understanding of the issues shaping everyday life.