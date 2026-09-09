AI Hardware Expands Beyond Smartphones With Wearables, Robots and Specialized Devices

AI hardware is entering a new phase as technology companies experiment with dedicated devices built around specific artificial intelligence functions. From wearable recorders and translation earbuds to compact robots and tabletop gadgets, manufacturers are exploring ways to make AI useful beyond the traditional smartphone screen.

AI Hardware Returns After Early Setbacks

The first generation of stand-alone AI devices struggled to meet expectations. The Humane AI Pin failed to gain lasting traction, while the Rabbit R1 arrived with capabilities that fell short of the excitement surrounding its launch.

Those setbacks raised doubts about whether consumers actually needed dedicated AI gadgets. But the latest wave of products suggests the industry is far from abandoning the concept.

At the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin, AI-focused hardware appeared across a wide variety of formats. Unlike earlier attempts to attach AI branding to conventional products, many of these devices were designed around clearly defined applications such as note-taking, companionship, health and translation.

The shift represents a significant change from the early days of generative AI, when companies frequently promoted existing electronics as AI-enabled based on relatively limited algorithmic features or chatbot integrations.

AI Agents Give Hardware a More Defined Purpose

Moving Beyond Simple Chatbot Functions

One factor helping drive the expansion of AI hardware is the industry’s transition from conventional large language models to more capable AI agents.

Large language models made conversational chatbots possible, allowing people to ask questions and receive natural-language answers. AI agents are designed to go further by understanding context and potentially completing tasks on a user’s behalf.

That evolution could give dedicated AI devices a clearer reason to exist. Rather than serving mainly as alternative ways to access search or chatbot functions, newer devices can potentially perform specialized tasks using their hardware, sensors and surrounding context.

The category itself remains difficult to define. Many emerging AI products do not fit neatly into established consumer electronics categories such as smartphones, smartwatches, headphones or speakers.

Translation-focused earbuds, for example, may physically resemble conventional headphones but are designed primarily for a different purpose.

Wearables, Cards and Robots Explore New Form Factors

The absence of an established formula has created an experimental period for AI hardware. Companies are developing pins, pendants, earbuds, wrist-worn accessories, microphones, wallet-sized devices, robots and tabletop products.

Prominent technology designers are also exploring the category. Former Apple design chief Jony Ive is working with OpenAI on new AI hardware, while former employees of technology startup Nothing are pursuing their own concepts.

The wide range of designs could eventually help the industry determine how consumers prefer to interact with artificial intelligence.

“There is not necessarily a compelling winner from these factors, but the range of options will be key for more widespread adoption as consumers will demand different ways of using them,” said Ben Hatton, connected devices analyst at FDM CCS Insight. “Someone that doesn’t wear a lot of jewelry may want a wallet-sized card to carry, while others may prefer a device that clips onto an existing smartwatch band or onto a lapel.”

Over time, some of these experimental formats could develop into more clearly defined consumer electronics categories.

Software Will Be Critical to AI Hardware Success

Innovative physical design alone is unlikely to determine which AI devices succeed. Their usefulness will also depend heavily on the underlying software and AI platforms.

Brandon Lutz, head of marketing for Europe at AI note-taking startup Plaud, said hardware and software can address different consumer needs, but developing physical products generally requires more time.

“Hardware always is going to be a longer solution timeline than the software.”

Plaud’s lineup demonstrates how a single AI platform can support several hardware formats. The company offers a slim voice recorder designed to fit in a wallet, a wearable pin and headphones capable of recording and transcribing phone calls while allowing users to interact with an AI agent through speech.

The different approaches reflect an industry still determining which combinations of hardware and software will provide the most practical value.

Privacy Remains a Major Challenge

As AI devices become more capable of collecting information from their surroundings, privacy could become one of the biggest barriers to broader adoption.

“The most important question consumers should ask themselves when buying these devices is, where is my data processed and stored?” Hatton said.

He described privacy concerns as “the most significant hindrance” for AI hardware.

The issue is particularly important for products that record conversations, process voice commands or continuously collect personal information. Consumers may need to examine how manufacturers process, store and protect their data before purchasing these devices.

Dedicated AI hardware remains an emerging market without an obvious winning design. However, the expanding selection of wearables, recorders, earbuds, robots and compact gadgets suggests the category is moving beyond its difficult first generation. The devices most likely to endure will be those that combine useful hardware, capable software and strong protections for personal data.

William Faulkner is a contributor to Columbuspost.com, covering a broad range of topics including news, politics, business, technology, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. He focuses on delivering clear, accurate reporting and useful information that helps readers stay informed about current events and developments. His work highlights stories that matter to local and wider communities, with an emphasis on relevance, clarity, and providing readers with a balanced understanding of the issues shaping everyday life.