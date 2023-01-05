Western countries are sending these tanks to Ukraine

1/7 US Himars missile systems have been successful on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Ciara SchlenzNews editor

After months of dodging Kiev’s demands for tanks, the Western allies have finally agreed to equip the embattled country with new armored fighting vehicles.

Canada has delivered tanks in the past few weeks, France has agreed to do the same – and the US and Germany are now sending armored personnel carriers. An overview.

Super Bison – Mud monster

Giant wheeled tank from Canada – Super Bison.

Before New Year’s Eve, the first sightings of the Canadian super bison appeared in Ukraine. Ukrainian army writes Its specialty: the armored personnel carriers were new, ordered for the Canadian military, but then sent to Ukraine. A total of 39 pieces are used in the fight against Russia.

“build” Describes the large vehicle as a “soil monster”. A fitting term, the vehicle also adapts well to rugged terrain. It weighs twelve tons, can travel at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour and offers space for ten people. This gives Ukraine a huge advantage as it can transport many soldiers with few vehicles.

AMX-10 RC – Tank killer

The first western armored vehicle in Ukraine – AMX-10 RC.

AMX-10 RC armored vehicles are to be delivered from France to Ukraine, according to government sources. How many of these “tank killers” will reach Ukraine has yet to be announced.

When French officials speak of “tanks”, the amphibious vehicle is not one – but an armored vehicle. It has a powerful cannon that can penetrate both armor and buildings.

See also Putin relies on Chechen soldiers in Kherson Bradley Fighting Vehicle – An agile one

“Bradley Fighting Vehicle” from USA.

President Joe Biden, 80, confirmed to reporters that the United States is considering sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The US has thousands of Bradleys that will give Ukraine more firepower on the battlefield and improve its trench warfare capabilities.

The Bradley is a medium armored fighting vehicle that can also be used as a troop carrier. It has no wheels, no tracks, but is lighter and more maneuverable than a tank. Ten people can travel in it.

The Marder armored personnel carrier from Düsseldorf-based arms company Rheinmetall is thought to be fast, maneuverable and flexible. Originated during the Cold War, it has been in service with the Bundeswehr for decades. He can fight enemy infantry, main battle tanks and armored vehicles with his defensive weapons. Its thermal imaging device allows the vehicle to be used day or night and in all weather conditions.