January 5, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Western countries are sending these tanks to Ukraine

Terence Abbott 26 mins ago 2 min read

1/7

US Himars missile systems have been successful on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Blick_Portraits_284.JPG

Ciara SchlenzNews editor

After months of dodging Kiev’s demands for tanks, the Western allies have finally agreed to equip the embattled country with new armored fighting vehicles.

Canada has delivered tanks in the past few weeks, France has agreed to do the same – and the US and Germany are now sending armored personnel carriers. An overview.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Marburg University Denies HIV-Positive Student Dentistry

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin’s confidant Rogozin writes a hate letter to Macron with the piece

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Pyro boss Hans Matthias Liebenwein defends himself in fireworks debate

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Western countries are sending these tanks to Ukraine

26 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Marburg University Denies HIV-Positive Student Dentistry

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin’s confidant Rogozin writes a hate letter to Macron with the piece

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Pyro boss Hans Matthias Liebenwein defends himself in fireworks debate

1 day ago Terence Abbott