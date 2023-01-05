January 5, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Marburg University Denies HIV-Positive Student Dentistry

Terence Abbott 49 mins ago 2 min read

“The risk is too great”

The university excludes HIV-positive students from the university

The University of Marburg in Germany has withdrawn an HIV-positive student from courses midway through his dental studies. He represents a great danger. The case ended up in court.



The University of Marburg is located in the German state of Hesse.

The student (33) had already successfully completed two theoretical units of the dental course. But in 2022, the University of Marburg in the German state of Hesse withdrew him from further studies, according to reports. “attention”. Because the man tested positive for HIV in 2012, she saw the student as a greater risk to fellow students and later patients.

The third part, still missing, consists of clinical practice at the University Hospital of Giessen-Marburg. Prior to this section, all students must undergo an occupational medical examination by the institution physician. For legal reasons, the man initially did not answer the question about possible infectious diseases. At the insistence of the institution doctor, the student finally agreed to an HIV test.

