Marburg University Denies HIV-Positive Student Dentistry

The University of Marburg in Germany has withdrawn an HIV-positive student from courses midway through his dental studies. He represents a great danger. The case ended up in court.

1/5 The University of Marburg is located in the German state of Hesse.

The student (33) had already successfully completed two theoretical units of the dental course. But in 2022, the University of Marburg in the German state of Hesse withdrew him from further studies, according to reports. “attention”. Because the man tested positive for HIV in 2012, she saw the student as a greater risk to fellow students and later patients.

The third part, still missing, consists of clinical practice at the University Hospital of Giessen-Marburg. Prior to this section, all students must undergo an occupational medical examination by the institution physician. For legal reasons, the man initially did not answer the question about possible infectious diseases. At the insistence of the institution doctor, the student finally agreed to an HIV test.

After the result was positive, the doctor convened the expert panel. It only ruled that the student should be suspended for one year. But during these twelve months he had to take a test every 30 days, which showed that he was not infected. The cost of the test must be borne by the student himself – 145 euros each.

The Administrative Court agrees with the University

He then took legal action against the university. The Giessen Administrative Court ruled that there was no reason to exclude the procedural area from a contagion point of view. However, the university stands by its decision.

The student repeatedly said the university applied stricter standards to him than HIV-positive surgeons. The case came before the Hessian Administrative Court. In January 2022, he agreed with the university and barred further appeals. (hey)