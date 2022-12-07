December 7, 2022

Was the Putsch planned in Germany? Large-scale raids against Reich citizens

Called Reichsbürger in Bavaria, this sign on the fence warns against entering the compound.

They were said to have plotted and in some cases trained with weapons: 25 were arrested in what the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office called the Reich Citizens Scene.

Around 3,000 police officers were on duty in eleven federal states on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe told a German press agency. According to the information, people were arrested in the federal states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Saxony and Thuringia. One person was also arrested in Austria and Italy. Searches also took place in Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland.

