Wagner recruits boss Prigozhin’s raped prisoners for wartime operations

1/6 Yevgeny Prigogine, head of the notorious mercenary group Wagner.

Vladimir Putin (70) needs cannon fodder. The war against Ukraine cost many lives. Wagner wants mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigoshin (61) to deliver the goods. His recipe: Prisoners. Increasingly, Prigozhin recruited prisoners of war as soldiers – from Russia or Africa.

Now the notorious mercenary boss is going even further: He’s specifically hiring raped prisoners, reports say “attention”. He wanted to create a new division with it. Their code name: “Roosters”.

At the end of the food chain

Rape by male prisoners is not uncommon in Russia. These rape victims are excluded. You are at the bottom of the prison hierarchy. They are called “crime” or “cock”.

Because of their low status, they should not be integrated with the existing Wagner troops: “Prison rules state that people of low social status cannot shake hands, take things from them, or sleep with them in the same corridor or in a bunk.”, Prigogine’s press service wrote in Telegram. This means: “roosters” only deal with “roosters”.

For this, a separate unit is planned to be set up. This was stated by a Wagner convict in a recent Twitter post Published video How the mobilization of “Hane” should take place. On the one hand, they must be recruited separately from “another cock”. On the other hand, the range of their tasks is different: they are only good for “digging ditches and latrines”.

Is Prigogine a “rooster”?

It seems unlikely that rapist prisoners would join Wagner boss Prigozhin’s troops: conditions in Russian prisons are so dire that there are prisoners who want military service – especially those lower down the ranks.

Surprise: A powerful mercenary boss is said to have once stood below that rank. Recently, Russian mafia boss Sasha Gurara spoke about Prigozhin’s past in a video. Prigogine, who had to go to prison for the first time at the age of 18, was said to be no more than “a slave in prison”. (pop)