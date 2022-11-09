November 9, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

War in Ukraine: These are the interests pursued by Kadyrov and Prigozhin

Terence Abbott 15 mins ago 3 min read

They don’t care about winning

Kadyrov and Prigozhin pursue these goals behind Putin

While Kremlin boss Putin is busy waging war against Ukraine, the two men are expanding their power in the background. Wagner boss Prigozhin and Chechen leader Kadyrov are getting stronger. what are you doing

1/7

Behind Vladimir Putin (r.), Wagner boss Prigozhin expands his power.

They are considered dishonest, calculating and icy: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigoshin (61) and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (46). Both have different names. Prigozhin is known as “Putin’s chef” because he is rich in feeding the Russian army. Kadyrov is considered “Putin’s bloodline” because of his loyalty to the Kremlin and his willingness to go to war for the Russian president.

Indeed, they should support Putin, but the reality is that both are using the opportunity to expand their power.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Thousands could freeze to death, expert warns

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

8 billion people! But at 8.8 billion it should have ended

1 day ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The elite Russian division lost 300 soldiers in 4 days

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

War in Ukraine: These are the interests pursued by Kadyrov and Prigozhin

15 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Thousands could freeze to death, expert warns

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

8 billion people! But at 8.8 billion it should have ended

1 day ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The elite Russian division lost 300 soldiers in 4 days

1 day ago Terence Abbott