War in Ukraine: These are the interests pursued by Kadyrov and Prigozhin

While Kremlin boss Putin is busy waging war against Ukraine, the two men are expanding their power in the background. Wagner boss Prigozhin and Chechen leader Kadyrov are getting stronger. what are you doing

1/7 Behind Vladimir Putin (r.), Wagner boss Prigozhin expands his power.

They are considered dishonest, calculating and icy: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigoshin (61) and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (46). Both have different names. Prigozhin is known as “Putin’s chef” because he is rich in feeding the Russian army. Kadyrov is considered “Putin’s bloodline” because of his loyalty to the Kremlin and his willingness to go to war for the Russian president.

Indeed, they should support Putin, but the reality is that both are using the opportunity to expand their power.

According to military experts Institute for War Studies (ISW) “Silowicki”, high-ranking secret service officers and military officers, are now increasing their influence. Not to win the war. They are concerned with “personal interests”. Above all “Putin’s Chef” and “Putin’s Bloodhound”.

By the millions, US elections are rigged

According to ISW, Wagner boss is currently building several training centers in Ukraine to attract more fighters. Men should not fight in the Russian army, but by Prigozhin’s side. In late October, “Putin’s Koch” began building an independent line of fortifications in the Belgorod region, known as the “Wagner Line”.

He has repeatedly attacked St Petersburg’s governor, Alexander Beklov, 66, who has opened his own center in the city. ISW suspects that he is “trying to infiltrate the city’s business community”. “Putin’s chef” is already a powerful businessman and accounts for millions. More money is coming in now.

Prigozhin continues to portray himself as a strong Russian figure on foreign policy, admitting to meddling in the US election campaign on Monday. “We are engaged, we are doing it and we will continue to do it,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying on Monday by his company Concord’s online network. The report came a day before mid-term congressional elections in the United States. Moscow has been accused of meddling in elections for years. So sanctions were imposed on Prigozhin.

Both are currently untouchables

Ramzan Kadyrov is also trying to enrich himself. According to the ISW, “Putin’s bloodline” and his aides are “creating business networks in the occupied territories”. In addition, the Chechen leader and his men in Ukraine are said to be making a decent living by looting.

Kadyrov behaves like Prigozhin. Both would improve their own military, thereby undermining the Russian military. Unlike Putin’s troops, they are well equipped and trained. At the same time, the conditions of the Russian army were disastrous. That plays into the hands of Kadyrov and Prigogine.

According to ISW, both “Putin’s Chef” and “Putin’s Bloodsucker” can continue unhindered. The Kremlin boss is urgently dependent on them and cannot punish them or reduce their power. They are currently untouchables. It might even break Putin’s neck in the end. Prigozhin is being touted as Russia’s next president and Putin’s successor. (jmh)