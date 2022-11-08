Thousands could freeze to death, expert warns

Attacks on energy supplies in war-torn Ukraine could leave thousands frozen to death, an expert warns. His solution: better weapons for Ukraine.
The essentials in a nutshell
- An expert warns that thousands of Ukrainians could freeze to death due to the uncertain electricity situation.
- He demands that the armed forces be better equipped against Iranian drones.
- According to Ukrainian authorities, a third of the electricity is currently produced.
For weeks, Russia has been attacking energy supplies in the Ukraine war. In many cities, including Kiev, The power went off continuouslyTo prevent overloading. An expert has now warned that the situation could get worse.
Justin Frank, a military scientist at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, estimates that Russia has so far launched 400 to 500 Iranian drones. About 2,600 have been ordered, he says BBC. Ukraine urgently needs more mobile anti-aircraft missiles. Otherwise, it will be difficult to repair a damaged electrical network.
Justin Frank warns: “Frankly, if Ukraine doesn’t get better weapons to defend itself against Iranian drones, thousands of Ukrainians will freeze to death in the winter.”
Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko It has already asked people to make evacuation plans in view of the uncertain power situation. The capital has set up around 1,000 warm shelters and is saving huge sums. The Ukrainian network operator also warns Before “further, more serious” power outages. A third of what is needed Energy Missing due to war damage in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian side strongly condemns Russia’s tactics. President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks of “energy terrorism.” Klitschko from “Genocide”. Thousands more war refugees are expected in the West.
