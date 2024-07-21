Mary L. Trump criticizes Donald Trump: “He’s incompetent”

Mary L Trump, the only daughter-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, has hit out at her uncle.

Former US President Donald Trump’s only daughter-in-law, Mary L. Trump has once again slammed his uncle and his alleged efforts at national unity. The 59-year-old psychologist, author and entrepreneur wrote in her newsletter “The Good One of Us” on Friday that Donald Trump “doesn’t give a damn” about unity. Mary Trump was the daughter of Donald Trump’s brother Fred Trump Jr. (1938–1981) and Linda Lee Clapp (1939–2001). Mary Trump’s statement followed Trump’s speech at the Republican convention in Milwaukee, in which he called for unity before attacking his political opponents. Mary Trump opined, “A man who can’t deal with an election loss and launches a violent attack on the US Capitol doesn’t care about unity.”

Criticism of media

Donald Trump is currently embroiled in two criminal cases for allegedly trying to sway the results of the 2020 presidential election. These efforts led to the storming of the Capitol. Trump claimed, without evidence, that the election was stolen by voter fraud. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against him.

Mary Trump also criticized media outlets for supporting Trump's reform as a compromiser. He wrote: "Donald Trump is incapable of uniting this country, nor can he act as president. However, many in the media are waiting for that to happen. They cynically assure us that it will happen. Why do some media ignore his words and threats and portray him as a reasonable and God-fearing man? he questioned.

He wrote a book about Trump

Mary Trump is the author of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” published March 14. Published by Simon & Schuster in July 2020. He is considered one of the harshest critics of the former US president.

In the book, he describes how he was the anonymous source who leaked the Trump family’s tax returns to the New York Times. The report won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize. She claims in her book and in television interviews that a friend of Donald Trump’s wrote the university entrance exam for her. A legal dispute over the book’s publication ended with an appeals judge allowing the publisher to publish the book. It sold over 950,000 copies on its first day.