June 15, 2024

The family was almost killed by the ice that fell from the plane

A family whose home was directly under the runway was nearly killed by a piece of ice that fell from the plane.

A New Jersey family was nearly killed when a large chunk of ice fell from a plane and landed near them.

With luck and many shocks, a family from Paterson (USA) escaped. The Gomez family was sitting at a table in their backyard on Wednesday evening when a large chunk of ice fell from the sky and hit them less than three meters away, the New York Post reported. “We heard a hollow sound at first and thought nothing of it,” said Sabrina Gomez. But suddenly a loud noise was heard.

Surveillance footage from the backyard showed the family jumping out of their chairs when they heard the snow fall on the floor. “When he went down, it shattered everything,” 12 New Jersey quoted New Jersey’s Paul Gomez as saying. The family home was directly under the flight path, he said.

Major damage to the roof of the house

Everyone rushed in front of the house. Small chunks of ice were scattered all over the road. “It was a little scary, but thank God no one was hurt,” said Sabrina Gomez. Some rocks smashed the roof of the house and the damage was so bad that they may need a whole new roof.

The family asked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to investigate the incident, believing the ice to have fallen from the plane.

Ice formation in aircraft

According to the FAA, supercooled water can cause aircraft to de-ice. This happens when liquid freezes when it hits an aircraft in the sky.

“This can occur when an aircraft flies under warm air over a cold air mass. For example, a warm front in winter is freezing rain. As the aircraft flies through warm, moist air that has been absorbed by the cold, it encounters supercooled water in liquid form, which is the aircraft’s freezes at the leading edges,” the company said.

