September 29, 2022

Vladimir Putin allegedly cut during the construction of the Nord Stream

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

According to Western security agencies

Putin was cut during construction of the Nord Stream

Gas has been flowing uninterrupted from two Nord Stream pipelines into the Baltic Sea since Monday evening. Several outbreaks have been reported. Now Vladimir Putin is said to have cut the pipes during construction.

Leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines have resulted in a gas leak in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged. After three explosions. The reason is a mystery. But as the “Times” reported, Russia “probably planned the sabotage attacks for a long time”.

According to it, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin (69) cut the pipes during construction. The explosions were “carried out using explosives placed weeks before the explosion”. This is reported by the British “Times” citing senior British security sources.

