Vladimir Putin allegedly cut during the construction of the Nord Stream

Gas has been flowing uninterrupted from two Nord Stream pipelines into the Baltic Sea since Monday evening. Several outbreaks have been reported. Now Vladimir Putin is said to have cut the pipes during construction.

Putin was cut during construction of the Nord Stream

1/6 Leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines have resulted in a gas leak in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged. After three explosions. The reason is a mystery. But as the “Times” reported, Russia “probably planned the sabotage attacks for a long time”.

According to it, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin (69) cut the pipes during construction. The explosions were “carried out using explosives placed weeks before the explosion”. This is reported by the British “Times” citing senior British security sources.

Flight over spill sites shows: Gas pipelines to Europe are broken( 00:56 )

Before possible mining months

It continues: “Russia has secretly dropped an autonomous underwater vehicle with explosives at various points on pipelines built to transport Russian natural gas to Europe.”

A small underwater vehicle is thought to have been launched months ago. Bombs may have been thrown near the pipeline.

Were explosives used during construction?

But according to the information available “build” German security officials believe explosive devices were installed in the pipes during construction. It is a “switch off device for emergencies”.

EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson (58) described the sabotage of the Baltic Sea pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 as a wake-up call. “I think it’s really a wake-up call for us that we have to do a lot more to protect ourselves from such attacks,” the Swede said on ZDF’s “heute journal” on Wednesday evening.

The incident is an “aggravation” and a “threat”. It is too early to say who is responsible for the leaks. “But as far as I can tell, it was a very clever attack that couldn’t have been carried out by a normal group.”

The danger is that there is a government behind it. “Of course we have our doubts. But it is too early to give a final verdict” (euc/SDA)