X Faces Heavy Punishment: Elon Musk Fires Against EU Commission

According to the EU Commission, Elon Musk’s online service X violates EU law.

Large fines may be imposed at trial.

X owner Elon Musk says the European Commission has tried to reach a confidentiality agreement with X to ensure compliance with new EU rules.

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk is threatening a heavy-handed attack and legal action “so that people in Europe find out the truth”. Musk says the European Commission tried to reach an “illegal confidentiality agreement” with X to ensure compliance with new EU rules to prevent online misinformation. “No X issued by the European Commission.”

X faces a higher penalty

According to the EU Commission, the online service of multi-billionaire Elon Musk. Additionally, X does not provide researchers with access to its public data. This is an initial estimate; At the end of the investigation there is a risk of higher fines. X can first respond to the allegations. The official warning is the first under the new Digital Services Act (TSA). The formal trial against X began in December 2023.

Misinformation and hate speech

Before Musk took over, the white and blue checkmarks for verification were only given to celebrities and politicians after a test. Musk introduced after buying Twitter in October 2022 that all paying X customers could get the hook. The EU Commission complained that this was "not consistent with industry practice". X has long been criticized for not doing enough to combat misinformation and hate speech on the platform. The DSA compels companies to take strict action against illegal content such as hate speech and hate speech online. Musk has always insisted on removing what he sees as excessive restrictions on free speech on the platform.

