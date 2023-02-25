USA: Student (17) goes completely mad after his Nintendo is taken away from him

America
The student (17) is totally nuts because his teacher took his Nintendo away from him
A brutal incident at a school in the state of Florida, USA. A serious attack has been made on the young girl who attacked the teacher.
Assault on teacher over confiscated Nintendo Switch: A 135 kg girl (17) brutally assaulted an assistant teacher.
A shocking attack on a teacher’s assistant in the state of Florida, USA.
A youth (17) brutally assaulted the girl.
After his arrest, he threatened to kill him.
At a school in Palm Coast, Florida, a 17-year-old student allegedly assaulted a teacher’s aide on Tuesday. Reason: After an incident, she took him Nintendo Switch game console far away.
School surveillance footage released by police shows the student running after the victim and throwing him to the ground. He then kicks, punches and stomps on the woman repeatedly.
Student threatens teacher after confiscating game console – “I’ll kill you”
According to the police, the said student is about 1.80 meters tall and weighs 135 kilograms. Many school staff were needed To pull the student from the girl. On top of that Police body camera footage The student is seen spitting on the teacher, who is lying on the floor after being arrested, and screaming, “I’m going to kill you.”
When the student (17) was taken away by the police, he spat in the direction of the teacher who was lying on the floor and threatened to kill her.
The victim had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately released. The youth was booked with aggravated assault and handed over to juvenile justice officials.
