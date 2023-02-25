Julia Faustina: Maddie McCann’s family breaks their silence

She is threatened Maddie McCann’s family have reportedly broken their silence Polish Julia Faustina says the kidnapped British woman is Madeleine McCann. Julia’s family has now commented on this. Published February 25, 2023 at 7:19 am

Julia Faustina claims to be Madeleine McCann, who disappeared 16 years ago. Screenshot Instagram/iammadeleinemccann A facial analysis denies the claim. Screenshot Instagram/iammadeleinemccann A British girl was kidnapped in Portugal in 2007. imago/ZUMA Press Parents Kate and Gerry McCann have written a book about the girl’s disappearance. imago role and people In Portugal, properties were searched for missing children. imago role and people

Julia Faustina’s family says she died about 16 years ago in Portugal Kidnapped Madeleine McCann Breaking her silence, Julia denies being the missing British woman. According to the family, the 21-year-old suffered from mental health issues. The family asked for an end to Julia’s “lies and manipulations”.

The family was “devastated” and suffered from media attention. “It is clear to us as a family that Julia was our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and niece. We have memories, we have pictures,” the family said in a statement to Missing Years Ago.

“She doesn’t take medicine often”

“Julia has these photos because she took them with her from the family home along with the birth certificate, as well as numerous hospital discharges,” the report continues.

“We have always tried to help her get back on her feet. Julia has been of legal age for years. She has left home, she refuses treatment and takes her medication regularly,” relatives said.

Behavioral analyst Patricia Stanik, along with forensic consultant Sharik Reza, Photographs of Madeleine McCann and Julia Faustina were compared. According to Stanik, the visual comparison reveals several differences: “There are different eye distances between the two girls. The eyebrows also have a different shape,” explains the behavioral analyst. Additionally, Julia’s nose in the pictures is shorter than Maddy’s. The shape of the two girls’ noses is also different. Christian Ferlin, owner of the specialist company AVA-X, comes to a similar conclusion: “Our facial recognition software showed almost 90 percent that Julia was not Maddy. »

The family is threatened

The family also says Julia is motivated to keep the tall tale alive because of the attention her charges have received. “Julia once wanted to be a singer, a model. She always wanted to be famous. They are what’s happening now One million followers There is,” the family points out.

She also fears that the extreme reporting will last the rest of her daughter’s life. “The Internet never forgets,” says Julia’s family. The family is also affected by media attention. Since then, he has been covered in threats.

