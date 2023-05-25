USA: Ron DeSantis wants to run for president

America “I’m Running for President” – Ron DeSantis’ first campaign video Ron DeSantis is considered the biggest intra-party challenger to Donald Trump. When he officially entered the presidential race, he had to deal with a breakdown. Published 24. May 2023, 21:58

DeSantis, a Republican, wants to run for president. AFP He is considered Donald Trump’s biggest intra-party rival. Reuters DeSantis has been the governor of the southern US state of Florida since early 2019. He was confirmed in office in November 2022 with a strong result. AFP In Florida, DeSantis gained attention primarily for his right-wing politics. Under him, laws were enacted or introduced in the state that discriminated against minorities, curtailed academic freedom in universities, or interfered with public education by prohibiting teaching. AFP Like Trump, the Republican belongs to the right wing of the party and shares similar hardline positions. But he is not fond of profanity, loss of control and chaos, but he is considered disciplined and orderly. AFP Wanting to lead a “great American comeback”: US Republican Ron DeSantis’ first campaign video. Screenshot/Twitter

Ron DeSantis announced his candidacy publicly on Twitter.

In a live conference with Elon Musk, the US Republican wanted to announce his candidacy, but failed due to a technical glitch.

According to polls, the 44-year-old is the most likely Republican candidate, along with Donald Trump.

DeSantis has been the governor of the southern US state of Florida since early 2019.

The US-Rep. Ron DeSantis He has publicly announced himself as the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election. “I’m running for president for our great American comeback,” DeSantis said in a video posted on his Twitter account Wednesday night (local time).

Hours earlier, Florida’s governor had filed the required documents with the Federal Election Commission. The Washington Post newspaper confirmed the application, citing a spokesperson for the 44-year-old. Twitter submitted the documents hours before an expected announcement of a conversation with boss Elon Musk — of all things Trump’s once-most-used platform. There Ron DeSantis wanted to announce his ambitions to enter the White House.

But at the start of his 2024 presidential campaign, US Republican Ron DeSantis had to deal with a technical glitch. The audio recording of a live conference call with the texting service’s Elon Musk (“Space”) broke out repeatedly on Wednesday evening (local time). At the start, moderator David Sacks could hear the noise, but the volume gradually faded. After about 20 minutes, the recording stopped completely and showed “Finished”.

According to polls, the conservative hardliner is currently the most likely Republican candidate, along with former President Donald Trump. Trump had already announced in November that he would run for president in 2024. Republicans choose their nominee in the primary.

Governor of Florida

DeSantis has been the governor of the southern US state of Florida since early 2019. He was confirmed in office in November 2022 with a strong result. This strengthened his position and his striving for higher things. He has long been considered Trump’s biggest intra-party rival, and was a mentor of sorts to him years ago.

In Florida, DeSantis gained attention primarily for his right-wing politics. Under him, laws were enacted or introduced in the state that discriminated against minorities, curtailed academic freedom in universities, or interfered with public education by prohibiting teaching.

Attending elite universities

After all, the Republican Party has declared war on awareness. The word “awake” means “to be awake” and originally referred to racial discrimination. However, conservatives in America now use it disparagingly, complaining that they believe the measure against various forms of discrimination is too much.

A father of three, DeSantis had a straightforward career. He attended the elite universities of Yale and Harvard, served in the Navy and was deployed to Iraq. Before being elected governor, DeSantis served as a representative in the House of Representatives for several years.

He is on the right wing

Like Trump, the Republican belongs to the right wing of the party and shares similar hardline positions. But he is not fond of profanity, loss of control and chaos, but he is considered disciplined and orderly. DeSantis is seen as a viable alternative for the party and the grassroots, who are fed up with Trump’s antics but want a candidate with “Trumpian” content.

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024. Republicans are expected to have a wider field of candidates. Aside from Trump and DeSantis, former US UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has so far made her ambitions official – but she’s far behind in the polls. Anyone who wants to eventually become the party’s official candidate must first win the internal party primaries.

Are you interested in political events in the country beyond the Federal Council elections and votes? Want to read exciting interviews, analysis and even fun stuff about current topics? Subscribe to policy push here (works in app only)! See also Researchers reject laboratory report This is done like this: Install the latest version of the 20-minute app. Tap “Cockpit” in the bottom right, then the “Settings” cog and finally “Push Notifications.” Tap “Politics” under “Topics” – and it’s on.

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.

Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

(DPO/Job) See comments