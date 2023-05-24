May 24, 2023

Ukraine War: Russian warship attacked by three speedboats

Ukraine war

The Russian warship was attacked by three speedboats

Three unmanned speedboats attack a Russian warship in the Black Sea. A log shows how one of the boats sank.

Russian state television released a video showing the attack.

  • Three speedboats attacked a Russian warship on Wednesday.

  • Russia says unmanned boats have sunk.

  • In April last year, Ukrainian sources said the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva, sank after it was hit by two rockets.

A Russian warship was attacked by three unmanned speedboats in the southern Black Sea, according to military reports from Moscow. Ministry of Defense of Russia It blamed Ukraine for the attack early Wednesday. Itar-Tass and Interfax news agencies reported that a spokesman said the boats had been destroyed.

The stricken spy ship Ivan Surz is about 140 kilometers northeast of the Bosphorus Strait to protect natural gas pipelines. It is considered one of the modern ships of the Russian Navy. That was in April last year Primary Moscow It was sunk by the Russian Black Sea Fleet and, according to Ukrainian data, it was hit by two rockets.

Ivan Surz is one of the most modern ships of the Russian Navy.

Russian Ministry of Defense

The unmanned ship sank

A video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on state television shows a high-speed unmanned boat heading to the surface of the water towards Ivan Surz.

The Russian warship immediately begins evasive maneuvers and fires at the incoming drones. The first salvos from the Russian warship miss the drone – but as the drone crosses a wave, it takes a direct hit and explodes into a huge fireball just meters from the target. Kiev has yet to comment on the attack.

See also  "No wave came towards us, but an omigron wall"

(DPO/Job)

