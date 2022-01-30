US F-35C fighter jet crashes in South China Sea

1/7 Plane crashes from deck: US F-35 fighter jet in South China Sea.

Thriller in the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy’s state – of – the – art fighter jet F – 35 crashed in international waters on Monday. But the Chinese consider that area their own territory. There may now be competition to see who can save the new jet in the US Navy’s fleet first: Americans or Chinese. The latter can get their hands on a valuable piece of U.S. military technology.

The F-35C aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson crashed during a regular voyage on Monday. The $ 100 million stealth bomber struck the carrier’s airstrip and then crashed into the sea. The pilot was able to defend himself through the exhaust seat. He and six sailors aboard the Vinson were wounded.

Now the U.S. warplane is lying at the bottom of the South China Sea, where the Chinese are building military bases that cover entire plateaus and islands. It not only caused regional conflicts among neighboring residents, which is why the area is now referred to as the Indo-Pacific, which is politically very neutral. Is there a conflict between the Americans and the Chinese over who can retrieve the F-35 first? The Chinese consider the crash site to be their sovereign territory.

Jet “Fair Game”

The BBC reports that the machine is “technically a fair game because it is in international waters”. “Whoever gets there first wins. Price? All the secrets behind this very expensive, sophisticated combat force.”

Pictures and video of the incident are currently circulating on the Internet. According to CNN, a spokesman for the US Navy’s 7th Navy confirmed that the footage was genuine. Possible cause of the crash: Pilot error: The plane crashed into the ground at the airport, tore the landing gear and fell into the sea.

The damage to the 100,000-ton aircraft carrier is said to be minor. Some trembling and blurry images show superficial damage to the deck.

The Chinese seem uninterested

Meanwhile, efforts have begun to recover the warplane from the bottom of the South China Sea. A complex operation closely monitored by China. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.