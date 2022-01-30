January 30, 2022

US F-35C fighter jet crashes in South China Sea

    Plane crashes from deck: US F-35 fighter jet in South China Sea.

    Stealth bomber with valuable military technology is about to sink at sea. The pilot exited and defended himself.

    A blurred shot is said to show the moment before the engine crashes into the sea at the airport.

    The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a USS Carl Vinson airport, injuring the pilot and six sailors. (Archive image)

Thriller in the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy’s state – of – the – art fighter jet F – 35 crashed in international waters on Monday. But the Chinese consider that area their own territory. There may now be competition to see who can save the new jet in the US Navy’s fleet first: Americans or Chinese. The latter can get their hands on a valuable piece of U.S. military technology.

The F-35C aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson crashed during a regular voyage on Monday. The $ 100 million stealth bomber struck the carrier’s airstrip and then crashed into the sea. The pilot was able to defend himself through the exhaust seat. He and six sailors aboard the Vinson were wounded.

