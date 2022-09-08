That’s what Ralph Schumacher’s new luxury camper offers for nearly 300,000 francs.

1/30 Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher had his own luxury camper put together by Slovenian campervan manufacturer Robetta.

Ralph Schumacher (47) knows how to enjoy life. The former F1 star and brother of racing legend Michael Schumacher, 53, who died in a skiing accident, has been working on his own winery for years. The “Schumacher Collection” grows at a winery in western Slovenia, where he can often be found assessing the state of production and tasting his best wines.

Schumacher is an outdoor enthusiast and some time ago owned a Fiat Ducato-based Robetta Apollo by another Slovenian campervan specialist, Robetta. But the Apollo still wasn’t luxurious enough for him, which is why Schumacher has now designed a new camper van with Robetta, which private customers can also order as a Schumacher version. And this campervan meets the highest standards of luxury.

Campan “all inclusive”

7.36 meters long and about 4.1 tons based on Robetta Mercedes Sprinter It is powered by a two-liter diesel engine with 190 hp and can be ordered with rear or all-wheel drive. A nine-speed automatic transmission takes care of the power transmission, with dual tires mounted on the rear axle. Schumacher installed everything from the factory to the Stuttgart automaker’s product range in terms of technology and assistance systems. At the request of the former F1 driver, the Robetta had a significantly wider body kit at the front.

Also on board is the dog corner

But it’s especially spectacular on the inside: passengers are surrounded by fine furniture and high-quality materials made by a luxury yacht builder. Black Kerac dominates the kitchen – a material similar to marble but significantly lighter. Real wood, white fabric and a light marble look floor decorate the interior in contrast. Dog owner Schumacher also thought of his four-legged friend, who can relax in his own lounge area next to the entrance – including a retractable food bowl.

But the kitchen is equipped with everything a luxury camper’s heart could desire: induction cooker, large fridge with separate freezer compartment, microwave and even a dishwasher on board. And nice details like the many customizable shelves and the spice rack hidden behind the fridge. A wine lover like Schumacher shouldn’t be without: a wine cabinet for perfectly chilled wines.

Sleep like you’re at home

The pull-down bed sits on a throne above the pull-out seating group and lowers automatically at the touch of a button. Particularly clever: a slatted frame that can be pulled out to the side opening up a sleeping area 1.75 meters wide and 2.10 meters long. All functions of the camper can be controlled through a large touch screen. Residents also have access to a JL Audio sound system via Bluetooth that costs around 10,000 francs.

Robeta has a bathroom at the rear for everyday needs, which can be sealed off from the rest of the camper by a sliding door. Although space is limited, there is a shower cubicle with rainforest rainfall, a black sit-down washbasin in front of a large illuminated mirror and a high-quality ceramic toilet.

Also priced in the luxury segment

If you want to enjoy Ralph Schumacher-like luxury on the go, you’ll need to dig deep into your outdoor bag. Roberta will pay around CHF 280,000 for the Schumacher version, which will start production in the autumn. Customers who order today can expect their luxury camper in March 2023, as announced by the manufacturer.