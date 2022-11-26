November 26, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

US bans Huawei devices from market – national security at risk

Terence Abbott 33 mins ago 2 min read

“Unacceptable risk to national security”

US bans Huawei devices

The US has banned the sale and import of Huawei devices. The US telecommunications regulator FCC said on Friday that the reason was an “unacceptable risk to national security”.

1/4

The US government has banned the sale and import of communications equipment from Chinese smartphone makers and network suppliers Huawei and ZTE.

The US government has banned the sale and import of communications equipment from Chinese smartphone makers and network suppliers Huawei and ZTE. They posed an unacceptable risk to national security.

This was announced by the FCC on Friday. “As a result of our order, we cannot approve any new Huawei or ZTE devices,” FCC Commissioner Brandon Carr wrote on Twitter. It is also possible to cancel existing permissions. “This is the first time in FCC history” that new devices have been banned for national security reasons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Trump and Kanye West argue over dinner

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The war was very expensive for Russia

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The British parcel courier worked 14 hours a day – and now he’s dead

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

US bans Huawei devices from market – national security at risk

33 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Trump and Kanye West argue over dinner

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The war was very expensive for Russia

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The British parcel courier worked 14 hours a day – and now he’s dead

1 day ago Terence Abbott