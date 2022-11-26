US bans Huawei devices from market – national security at risk

The US has banned the sale and import of Huawei devices. The US telecommunications regulator FCC said on Friday that the reason was an “unacceptable risk to national security”.

1/4 The US government has banned the sale and import of communications equipment from Chinese smartphone makers and network suppliers Huawei and ZTE.

The US government has banned the sale and import of communications equipment from Chinese smartphone makers and network suppliers Huawei and ZTE. They posed an unacceptable risk to national security.

This was announced by the FCC on Friday. “As a result of our order, we cannot approve any new Huawei or ZTE devices,” FCC Commissioner Brandon Carr wrote on Twitter. It is also possible to cancel existing permissions. “This is the first time in FCC history” that new devices have been banned for national security reasons.

This result is not surprising. US President Joe Biden, 79, has banned Huawei and ZTE network technology from the US market for the past year, continuing Republican predecessor Donald Trump’s policy of economic friction with China. At the time the legislation had broad bipartisan support.

Other companies are also affected by the ban

The FCC now has a year to vote on the related order to implement it. The US accuses Huawei of having close ties to Chinese officials and warns of espionage and sabotage. The company denies the allegations.

In addition to Huawei and ZTE, the arrangement also affects equipment from Hytera Communications and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Dahua Technology. “Even new devices from Dahua, Hikvision, or Hytera can’t be approved unless they assure the FCC that their devices won’t be used for public safety, government security, or other national security purposes,” Carr wrote on Twitter. Huawei and ZTE have already been hit hard by US sanctions. (SDA/chs)