Two killed in helicopter crash on Côte d’Azur

A helicopter left Switzerland for southern France on Friday. The engine crashed between Monaco and Nice. On board: the pilot and a Russian businessman. SPICEY: The prosecutor indicated that a third party might be at fault.

1/5 On Friday, a Monagair helicopter crashed on the Cote d’Azur in southeastern France. Two people died.

A Moncair helicopter crashed Friday over the commune of Èze between Nice and Monaco in southeastern France.

In the crash helicopter: French pilot († 35) and his passenger. Both die. The pilot was an experienced man: according to Monacare, he had flown more than 1000 hours. The portal-like travelers are said to be Russian Monaco Daily News reported. He has not yet been identified.

According to officials, it must be a businessman. He held a passport of the State of Malta. Accordingly, he had EU residence rights.

Attorney does not reject third party debt

A deputy prosecutor from Nice was present at the scene of the accident. Spicy: According to the portal, it indicated that third-party fault cannot be ruled out as the cause of the accident.

What is certain: The death helicopter began its flight in Lausanne shortly after noon. Despite good weather, the flight ended abruptly at around 2pm near the Col d’Èze above the French A8 highway. The rescue team found the two bodies.

It was initially thought that two Russian passengers were on board in addition to the pilot. But the second Russian only booked the flight, but canceled it again at the last minute, as Monacare says.

The Government of Monaco expressed its condolences

Although the Monaco Daily News has yet to learn of the death, a close family friend described him as “a highly respected figure in Monaco and everywhere he worked”. And: “He is one of the most decent, kindest, smartest and most decent people I know.”

The Monaco government also commented on Friday evening’s helicopter crash: the Prince’s government expresses “deep concern for the families of the victims and the entire staff of the Monaco transport company”. One takes “participating in the pain caused by this tragedy.” (NL)