November 26, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Two killed in helicopter crash on Côte d’Azur

Terence Abbott 10 mins ago 2 min read

When flying from Lausanne to Monaco

Heli crash – Russian and pilot killed!

A helicopter left Switzerland for southern France on Friday. The engine crashed between Monaco and Nice. On board: the pilot and a Russian businessman. SPICEY: The prosecutor indicated that a third party might be at fault.

1/5

On Friday, a Monagair helicopter crashed on the Cote d’Azur in southeastern France. Two people died.

A Moncair helicopter crashed Friday over the commune of Èze between Nice and Monaco in southeastern France.

In the crash helicopter: French pilot († 35) and his passenger. Both die. The pilot was an experienced man: according to Monacare, he had flown more than 1000 hours. The portal-like travelers are said to be Russian Monaco Daily News reported. He has not yet been identified.

