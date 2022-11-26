November 26, 2022

Trump and Kanye West argue over dinner

Terence Abbott 56 mins ago 2 min read

Controversy over the 2024 US presidential election at Mar-a-Lago

Trump’s dinner with Kanye West totally degenerated

Rapper Kanye West and former US President Donald Trump are currently at loggerheads on social media. The background is the alleged dinner that took place on Tuesday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in the US state of Florida.

Kanye West (45) and former US President Donald Trump (76) are currently at loggerheads. They are currently feuding on social media over an alleged dinner Tuesday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. According to West, right-wing extremist nationalist Nick Fuentes, 24, also took part.

Trump has now responded to the reports: West, who now calls himself Ye, invited him to dinner, the former president wrote Friday on the Truth social site he co-founded.

