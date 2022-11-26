Trump and Kanye West argue over dinner

Rapper Kanye West and former US President Donald Trump are currently at loggerheads on social media. The background is the alleged dinner that took place on Tuesday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in the US state of Florida.

Kanye West (45) and former US President Donald Trump (76) are currently at loggerheads. They are currently feuding on social media over an alleged dinner Tuesday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. According to West, right-wing extremist nationalist Nick Fuentes, 24, also took part.

Trump has now responded to the reports: West, who now calls himself Ye, invited him to dinner, the former president wrote Friday on the Truth social site he co-founded.

That’s what Trump says

“After a while, he unexpectedly appeared with three of his friends whom I did not know.” Trump has not denied Fuente’s participation in the meal — but has not publicly confirmed it either. Food was “quick and uneventful” in the presence of many people.

Referring to West, Trump wrote: “Anyway, we got along very well and he didn’t express anti-Semitism.” Trump added, “Why didn’t I agree to meet with him?”

West suggested that Trump might run as his running mate

West previously posted a video on Twitter saying Trump was inspired by Fuentes. West also said he suggested to Trump that the former president could run as his running mate in the 2024 election. Trump yelled at him at the table and let him know he thought the West was going to lose.

A week ago, Trump announced his intention to run for the Republican presidential nomination again in 2024. West hinted again in 2020 that he would seek re-election in 2024. Most recently, he posted videos on Twitter with the words “Ye 24”.

In 2020, West ran for President of the United States — but due to a missed registration deadline, he didn’t get on the ballot in most states. The rapper was one of the few stars to publicly speak out for Trump at one time. More recently, he has repeatedly spewed anti-Semitic hate speech. As a result, sportswear manufacturer Adidas ended its collaboration with him. (SDA)