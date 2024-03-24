Ukrainian men resort to a bag of tricks to avoid being called up. But it costs them a lot of money.

Militants are few in Ukraine.

According to a media report, many try to evade military service by paying bribes.

The Ukrainian parliament now wants to lower the draft age from 27 to 25.

According to a report by NGL Media, Ukrainian men have found a loophole to avoid military service. Among other things, Ukrainians must enter into arranged marriages with women with disabilities – the husband is relieved of his patriotic duty as the head of the family to care for a person in need.

That's not the only “trick”. Men must also divorce their wives and apply for sole custody of their children. A person registered as the sole legal guardian of a child is exempt from mobilization and can leave the country, something Ukrainian men of military age are not allowed to do under martial law.

Avoiding compulsory military service with bribery

These “benefits” are not free: according to NGL Media, if there is a positive outcome in custody disputes in court, the Ukrainian pays the equivalent of about 3,100 francs – part of which goes to the lawyer, but the lawyers pay the majority. The amount of bribery continues as a judge. A fictitious marriage with a disabled woman costs around 1,930 francs to 5,800 francs. If you don't want to pay, you should hide at home.

How are the Ukrainian players up front? Because there are not enough new recruits, frontline soldiers don't get enough rest between their assignments. Many people get tired and get injured. According to soldiers and commanders, when new recruits arrive, there are very few of them, and they are poorly trained and often very old. See also Putin has a deep hatred for revolutionaries Commanders said in AP interviews that they have too few soldiers to launch attacks and not enough to hold positions amid increasing Russian attacks. Legions of 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers usually fight with only 75 percent of their full strength, according to parliamentary sources. (DPA)

Research by NGL Media also shows that hundreds of non-governmental organizations and charities are involved in the exodus of around 2,250 military-age men.

Zeal for duty is markedly reduced

Two weeks ago, it became known that the Ukrainian army was missing soldiers in the fight against Russia. At the start of Russia's war of aggression two years ago, Ukrainians flocked to recruitment centers across the country to volunteer to defend their country, but today the zeal for that duty has waned.

The Ukrainian parliament is currently considering legislation that would increase the potential for 400,000 recruits by lowering the draft age from 27 to 25. Additionally, the recruitment system is to be digitized and wartime military service is limited to 36 months. These changes worry many who see them being forced. Reports of being forced onto the street are circulating online. Even President Volodymyr Zelensky has yet to publicly express his support for it.