June 10, 2023

German foreign minister slams hosts for saying ‘price of rice and beans’ is more important than aid to Ukraine

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 1 min read

We don’t want to do Marie Antoinette an injustice because she never uttered a sentence about eating cake when there is no bread. But it is a reference point for the self-importance of the lower classes.

This brings us directly to Annalena Baerbach. Filled with self-righteousness, a sense of duty and a belief in her own infallibility, she speaks her mind openly.

Basically, honesty is a good quality. However, it is questionable whether Germany’s chief diplomat should open his heart to a den of murderers.

In Brazil, for example, he chided his hosts for saying the “price of rice and beans” was more important than aid to Ukraine.

How could they, these Brazilians? Want to fill your stomach instead of showing solidarity with Ukrainians? Let’s take a cue from the citizens of Baerbock, excuse me, fellow citizens. They pay billions without complaint for a war that allows Ukrainians to die for them. Those are the right priorities.

Of course, Beerbock overlooks one thing: in her own words, she doesn’t care what the citizens think. In Brazil, politicians may think differently.

