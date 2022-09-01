September 1, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Flooding due to heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan

Terence Abbott 13 mins ago 3 min read

1/28

Flood evacuation: Villagers flee to safety in southern Pakistan’s Sindh province.

1,100 dead, 700,000 dead cattle, 200,000 destroyed and 450,000 damaged houses, 20,000 square kilometers of agricultural land, 145 washed away bridges: the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan is massive, massive. 33 million out of 220 million people are affected.

Monsoon rains since June have wreaked havoc in all the four provinces. In the last 30 years, there has been five times the average rainfall. According to Climate Minister Sherry Rehman (61), one-third of the country is under water. “This is no longer a normal monsoon – this is a climate dystopia on our doorstep,” the minister said. “Dystopia” is a story that shows a negative caricature of future humanity.

