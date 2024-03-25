In Switzerland the UV index rises to 4: this is what this number means

Published
Spring weatherUV index rises to 4 today: Here's what you need to know now
As the sun comes out more often, the UV index also increases. But what does value mean and what do you need to know about it to properly protect yourself?
- Van
Have you noticed that in addition to the temperature and probability of rain, the UV index is also displayed in your weather app? If it's cold and gray outside, it's mostly 0. But in some days it already rises to values up to 5. We have Swiss Cancer League and dermatologist dr. Valentina Benninger asked what that means to you.
About Dr. Valentina Beninger
Dr. Valentina Bänninger is a dermatologist, senior physician and co-founder Sweet Skin Hotclinic At the bar.
What is UV Index?
“The UV index describes the expected daily peak values of sunlight-causing UV rays on the ground,” says prevention expert Benjamin Furrer of the Cancer League. While UVA rays cause long-term damage such as premature aging and an increased risk of skin cancer, UVB rays cause sunburn. “The higher the UV index, the more UV radiation, the faster sunburn can occur on unprotected skin.”
When is sun protection necessary?
Sun protection helps protect your skin better against premature aging and skin damage all year round. To avoid sunburn, you should use sunscreen when your UV index is at least 3. Dr. Benninger knows: “We are already reaching these values, so sun protection is essential. You may not be exposed to the sun yet, but there is already radiation that contributes to skin aging.
If the UV index is 8 or higher, you should avoid spending time outdoors. According to the Cancer League's Furrer, such values do not occur only in warmer regions. “The UV index refers to the UV value on the ground, so it increases with altitude. That's why it's so important to protect yourself from the sun in the mountains.
This is why not all sunscreens are the same
That's why it's important to protect yourself now
“Every time you expose your skin to sunlight, everyone is born with a sunburn,” says Dr. Banninger. “It adds to your whole life. Once it's used, the skin suffers irreversible damage, for example in the form of age spots or premature wrinkles.
The breakdown of collagen is also encouraged, making the skin look younger and rejuvenated in less time. Particularly dramatic: “Irreversible DNA damage leads to skin cancer. On the sun terraces of the skin – the nose, ears, back of the hands – it is mostly white skin cancer. In the worst case, melanomas, i.e. black skin cancer, can arise from birthmarks. So I always recommend sun protection factor 50+.
What questions about sun safety concern you?
Are you stalking on WhatsApp for 20 minutes?
Morning and end of day news overview, surprising stories and breaking news: Subscribe to the 20-minute WhatsApp channel and get regular updates with our best news straight to your cell phone.
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
Ukrainians marry disabled women to avoid war
Gorkoc won the first round of the Slovak presidential election
60 minutes for climate protection