In Switzerland the UV index rises to 4: this is what this number means

As the sun comes out more often, the UV index also increases. But what does value mean and what do you need to know about it to properly protect yourself?

Have you noticed that in addition to the temperature and probability of rain, the UV index is also displayed in your weather app? If it's cold and gray outside, it's mostly 0. But in some days it already rises to values ​​up to 5. We have Swiss Cancer League and dermatologist dr. Valentina Benninger asked what that means to you.

Dr. Valentina Bänninger is a dermatologist, senior physician and co-founder Sweet Skin Hotclinic

What is UV Index?

“The UV index describes the expected daily peak values ​​of sunlight-causing UV rays on the ground,” says prevention expert Benjamin Furrer of the Cancer League. While UVA rays cause long-term damage such as premature aging and an increased risk of skin cancer, UVB rays cause sunburn. “The higher the UV index, the more UV radiation, the faster sunburn can occur on unprotected skin.”

When is sun protection necessary?

Sun protection helps protect your skin better against premature aging and skin damage all year round. To avoid sunburn, you should use sunscreen when your UV index is at least 3. Dr. Benninger knows: “We are already reaching these values, so sun protection is essential. You may not be exposed to the sun yet, but there is already radiation that contributes to skin aging.

If the UV index is 8 or higher, you should avoid spending time outdoors. According to the Cancer League's Furrer, such values ​​do not occur only in warmer regions. “The UV index refers to the UV value on the ground, so it increases with altitude. That's why it's so important to protect yourself from the sun in the mountains.

That's why it's important to protect yourself now

“Every time you expose your skin to sunlight, everyone is born with a sunburn,” says Dr. Banninger. “It adds to your whole life. Once it's used, the skin suffers irreversible damage, for example in the form of age spots or premature wrinkles.

The following applies: Closer to the equator, solar radiation is more intense. But: The UV index refers to the UV value at the ground and increases with altitude. In the mountains it is many times more and you need special protection. 20min/Jonathan Muller

The breakdown of collagen is also encouraged, making the skin look younger and rejuvenated in less time. Particularly dramatic: “Irreversible DNA damage leads to skin cancer. On the sun terraces of the skin – the nose, ears, back of the hands – it is mostly white skin cancer. In the worst case, melanomas, i.e. black skin cancer, can arise from birthmarks. So I always recommend sun protection factor 50+.

