Ukrainian military spokesman in Blick interview – Blick

Russia fired more than 100 missiles at Ukraine on Tuesday. Now a spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine’s military explains what’s behind it.

1/6 Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine.

Olha Petrov, Sven Ziegler

Ukraine has never seen so much rocket rain in one day as it did on Tuesday. Sirens are already wailing across the country in the early hours of the morning, and the shelling is practically non-stop. Renewed rocket attacks are hitting all of Ukraine hard, and energy infrastructure is being damaged in many places. Many places do not have lights on in the evening. Half of Kyiv’s population is without electricity, and about 80 percent in Lviv.

“In total, we were fired at by 96 rockets, two cruise missiles and ten Iranian Shahed drones,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat told Blik in an interview. “Additionally, the cities in the eastern part were once again the targets of more attacks and artillery attacks. This shows once again: we are in the middle of a war, the result of a war of Russian aggression.”

Ignat says the anti-aircraft defenses are mostly functional. It managed to intercept 75 of the 96 missiles launched. 21 rockets hit Ukrainian soil. “21 rockets, each with 40 kg of explosive power – these are powerful explosions. One missile can completely disable a substation,” said an Air Force spokesman. “So this is a serious wave of attacks compared to the attacks of the last few weeks.”

However, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down all the Iranian kamikaze drones. By doing this, further damage can be prevented. The information provided by the military spokesperson cannot be independently verified.

“Clean up the incident”

Ukraine faced heavy shelling on Tuesday Missile crash in Poland in the background. One of the Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles Attacked in the village of Presvodov on the border with Ukraine. This is the first time a missile has landed in a NATO country. The world was awake. However, experts are classifying the impact of the two deaths as an accident.

“In fact, we cannot rule out that it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile. But it could also be a Russian missile shot down by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile,” Ignat said. It is important that the incident is handled properly.”

Declaration of protest

An Air Force spokesman clarified that Ukraine was only shooting down Russian missiles. There is a high probability that the debris from the rockets could hit outside the borders of Ukraine. “Russia a few weeks ago Two cruise missiles violated Moldova’s airspace. “Ukraine shot down rockets and debris fell on Moldova,” the spokesman said.

Ignat Warrior: Russia’s shelling won’t last forever. ‘They cannot shoot at us every day. They don’t have the weapons for that. Russia wants to prove to the world that it cannot. It is obvious that they do not have as many missiles as they would like.