November 18, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Ukrainian military spokesman in Blick interview – Blick

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 3 min read

Ukrainian military spokesman Blig contradicts Zelensky in interview

“It cannot be ruled out that it is a Ukrainian missile”

Russia fired more than 100 missiles at Ukraine on Tuesday. Now a spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine’s military explains what’s behind it.

1/6

Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine.

Olha Petrov, Sven Ziegler

Ukraine has never seen so much rocket rain in one day as it did on Tuesday. Sirens are already wailing across the country in the early hours of the morning, and the shelling is practically non-stop. Renewed rocket attacks are hitting all of Ukraine hard, and energy infrastructure is being damaged in many places. Many places do not have lights on in the evening. Half of Kyiv’s population is without electricity, and about 80 percent in Lviv.

“In total, we were fired at by 96 rockets, two cruise missiles and ten Iranian Shahed drones,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat told Blik in an interview. “Additionally, the cities in the eastern part were once again the targets of more attacks and artillery attacks. This shows once again: we are in the middle of a war, the result of a war of Russian aggression.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Russia Without High-Precision Weapons: A Winter Break?

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

US newspaper jokes about Trump: “Someone from Florida makes the announcement”

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine’s military success “not much”

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Ukrainian military spokesman in Blick interview – Blick

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Russia Without High-Precision Weapons: A Winter Break?

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

US newspaper jokes about Trump: “Someone from Florida makes the announcement”

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine’s military success “not much”

1 day ago Terence Abbott