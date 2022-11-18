Nord Stream investigation complete: Explosives to blame

It has been confirmed on investigation as vandalism.

The leaks at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines can be termed as extreme sabotage. The Swedish public prosecutor’s office came to this conclusion after examining the blast sites in the Baltic Sea.

Investigations showed traces of explosives in many of the foreign objects found, Mats Lünqvist, the lawyer entrusted with the preliminary investigations, said on Friday. Advanced work and analysis will continue to draw firm conclusions about the incident.

Who is behind the vandalism?

It is still unclear who is behind the vandalism. The “Weld» writes that satellite images show what appeared to be two ships at the site of the spill shortly before the explosions. Automatic Identification System (AIS) was disabled on both vessels. Since 2004 this has been a strict restriction for vessels of this size.

At the end of September, after explosions near the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm, a total of four leaks were discovered in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, two of them in the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden. Days after the leaks were discovered, the explosions were suspected to be deliberate. Russia denies responsibility for the sabotage. (SDA)