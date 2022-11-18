November 18, 2022

Nord Stream investigation complete: Explosives to blame

Terence Abbott 44 mins ago 1 min read

It has been confirmed on investigation as vandalism.

The leaks at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines can be termed as extreme sabotage. The Swedish public prosecutor’s office came to this conclusion after examining the blast sites in the Baltic Sea.

Investigations showed traces of explosives in many of the foreign objects found, Mats Lünqvist, the lawyer entrusted with the preliminary investigations, said on Friday. Advanced work and analysis will continue to draw firm conclusions about the incident.

