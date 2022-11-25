The British parcel courier worked 14 hours a day – and now he’s dead

November 25, 2022

Did he work himself to death?

The Päckli courier worked 14 hours a day – and now he’s dead

In Great Britain, courier Warren N. († 49) was found dead in his van. Because of the flood of packages due to the upcoming Black Friday, he worked up to 14 hours a day.

Warren N* was found dead in his van in England on Wednesday.

Seven days passed before the body of DPD courier Warren N* († 49) was found. as “the sun» He was found dead in his van in Dartford, southeast England, on Wednesday. This after weeks of working overtime due to Black Friday.

Due to the upcoming discount fight, the packages will be piled up. The single father of a 14-year-old daughter reportedly worked up to 14 hours a day. “Warren has been working extra hours lately to deliver as many packages as possible,” a source told the British newspaper. A DPD courier delivers around 150 parcels per day.

