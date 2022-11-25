The British parcel courier worked 14 hours a day – and now he’s dead

In Great Britain, courier Warren N. († 49) was found dead in his van. Because of the flood of packages due to the upcoming Black Friday, he worked up to 14 hours a day.

Warren N* was found dead in his van in England on Wednesday.

Seven days passed before the body of DPD courier Warren N* († 49) was found. as “the sun» He was found dead in his van in Dartford, southeast England, on Wednesday. This after weeks of working overtime due to Black Friday.

Due to the upcoming discount fight, the packages will be piled up. The single father of a 14-year-old daughter reportedly worked up to 14 hours a day. “Warren has been working extra hours lately to deliver as many packages as possible,” a source told the British newspaper. A DPD courier delivers around 150 parcels per day.

He earned only ten francs an hour

Managers force employees to work longer days and longer shifts. So Warren N. He worked six or seven days a week. He started at 6 a.m. and sometimes worked until 8 p.m. The courier reportedly earned less than 140 Swiss francs a day. This corresponds to an hourly wage of ten francs.

N. is said to have worked for DPD for about two years. The company expressed its grief over the sudden death of its courier. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time,” a DPD spokesperson told The Sun.

Colleagues found him

Courier was discovered by his colleagues. When they first saw him slumped over the wheel of the van, they thought he was sleeping. There was no reaction as they knocked on the window, and it was clear to them: something couldn’t be right. Then they smashed the window, causing N.’s lifeless body to fall to the floor.

Any help was delayed by courier. Despite efforts to revive Warren N. Had to be declared dead. (dzc)

*Know the name