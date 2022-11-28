Ukraine war: Western technology found in Iranian drones

1/7 Targeted destruction of energy infrastructure affects the Ukrainian population.

Russia is bombing Ukraine’s power grid and energy supply with drones and rockets. Vladimir Putin’s (70) strategy aims to bring the country to its knees in winter. Due to damaged infrastructure, people are without water or electricity in many places and the heat is freezing. Such damaging drones are obtained by Russia from Iran. However indirectly the West is also involved.

Although the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has warned in the past Russia will run out of highly accurate weapons, will continue to shoot just before winter. Instead of using precision missiles, the Russians attack with swarms of kamikaze drones. again”Spiegel» writes, the used drone samples were analyzed in more detail by experts.

A group of British experts, Conflict Armament Research (CAR), specializes in monitoring arms deliveries and has investigated drones in Ukraine. Although Tehran and Moscow denied the arms deal for months, the Iranian government finally acknowledged that it had sent weapons to Russia before the war. But that is only half true. Experts who analyzed individual parts discovered that drones were also sent to Russia in May and could later be identified by dates of manufacture. Also worth noting: the installed parts are not from Iran, but partly from America, Asia and Europe.

Individual parts come from the USA

The type names of the Western parts indicate that they were only produced in the last few years – ie 2020 to 2021. However, during those years, Iran was already allowed by the West to prevent it from acquiring Western weapons. Nevertheless, the parts ended up in Iran. “82 percent of these components are manufactured in the United States,” CAR writes in its report. Engines of Shahed 136 and Mohajer 6 are said to be from Austria.

The wiring in particular is clear and also indicates that the drones are from Iran. These are similar to drones found in Middle Eastern countries. Only one thing is different: the drones in Ukraine are modernized. Obviously, Iran could learn a few things from the West when it comes to weapons technology.

Despite sanctions, Iran relied on Western technology

In 2015, the UN passed Resolution 2231 aimed at halting Iran’s nuclear program and preventing further development of weapons such as ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicle systems. Despite the restrictions, the mullahs’ regime was able to further develop weapons.

Trick: Instead of military technology, civilian technology from the West was installed, which was not subject to any sales or export restrictions. This may make drones less accurate, but the war in Ukraine has shown that cheap drones are enough to cause massive damage to Russia. The West has imposed new sanctions against Iran. Apparently without consequence. Iran’s nuclear program also continues. Iran announced that it has begun producing 60 percent enriched uranium at the Porto plant. 90 percent enriched uranium is needed to make nuclear bombs.

France, Germany, Britain and the United States responded with concern that there was “no credible civilian justification” for expanding Iran’s nuclear program. (jwg)