November 28, 2022

Ukraine war: Western technology found in Iranian drones

Terence Abbott

Targeted destruction of energy infrastructure affects the Ukrainian population.

Russia is bombing Ukraine’s power grid and energy supply with drones and rockets. Vladimir Putin’s (70) strategy aims to bring the country to its knees in winter. Due to damaged infrastructure, people are without water or electricity in many places and the heat is freezing. Such damaging drones are obtained by Russia from Iran. However indirectly the West is also involved.

Although the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has warned in the past Russia will run out of highly accurate weapons, will continue to shoot just before winter. Instead of using precision missiles, the Russians attack with swarms of kamikaze drones. again”Spiegel» writes, the used drone samples were analyzed in more detail by experts.

