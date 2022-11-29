November 29, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Russian defenses at Cherson have these weaknesses

Terence Abbott 31 mins ago 2 min read

1/6

After withdrawing from the right bank of the Dnepr, Russian troops consolidate their positions on the other side of the river.

Since withdrawing from the city of Kherson, Russian troops have been working to consolidate their defensive positions on the other side of the Dnieper. The military expects the Ukrainians to eventually be able to cross the river.

However, military experts question whether these defense lines can really withstand a possible counterattack by the Ukrainians. Think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes in its report on SundayIf Ukraine wants to advance by road, Russian positions will be optimal for defense. But Ukrainian forces have already proven they can do it across the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Ukraine war: Western technology found in Iranian drones

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin calls war deaths more honorable than the empty lives of many

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Soldier mothers protest against Putin – Kremlin boss calls out “fake mothers”.

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Russian defenses at Cherson have these weaknesses

31 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukraine war: Western technology found in Iranian drones

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin calls war deaths more honorable than the empty lives of many

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Soldier mothers protest against Putin – Kremlin boss calls out “fake mothers”.

1 day ago Terence Abbott