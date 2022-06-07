Ukraine war: This is a hybrid threat

Cyber ​​Attacks and Fake News: With the war in Ukraine, the importance of the hybrid threat has also gained new importance. What does that mean? How will the hybrid threat develop and to what extent will Switzerland be affected?

Deja Tilikinen, 58, from Finland, is the director of the European Center for the Elimination of Hybrid Threats (Hybrid COI). Flick explains why these attacks are even more important and why we should look at Chinese investment with greater caution.

Teija Tiilikainen, Since the Russians invaded Ukraine, we have heard a word we have never heard before: the hybrid threat. What does that mean?

These are activities that take place at different levels in international politics and are initiated unexpectedly. For example, this includes Cyber ​​attack When Lukashenko was in power, as we saw in Belarus last year, government agencies or energy centers were manipulating information, but not instrumental displacement. Sent immigrants west .

Teija Tiilikainen, 58, is the director of the European Center for Countering Hybrid Threats (Hybrid COI) in Helsinki. The center was established in 2017 by 32 EU and NATO countries and has a partnership with Switzerland. Previously, Tiilikainen was the Director of the Finnish Institute for International Affairs (2010-2019) and the European Studies Network at the University of Helsinki (2003-2009). He also served as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Finland from 2007 to 2008.

What is the purpose of such attacks?

They use it to gain more power worldwide, to legitimize their own dictatorial role, and to influence and weaken rulers in democratic states.

How widely used was this type of attack in the war in Ukraine?

Earlier, Putin used cyber-attacks primarily on Ukrainian organizations and spread misinformation. He explained the reason for the invasion was that the Ukrainians were committing genocide against the Russians and preparing for an attack on Russia.

Was Putin the inventor of such mixed attacks?

Hybrid threats have been around for a long time, but have increased dramatically over the past decade. This, on the one hand, has made it much easier for dictatorial states to expand their influence, and on the other hand, the advent of social media and modern technologies in general.

Where else does the hybrid threat come from?

Russia is currently using the full range. But China is rapidly copying, followed by Iran and Belarus. But extremist groups and NGOs such as the Russian Orthodox Church also use the tool.

How do you know when you are being attacked in a hybrid way?

That is the problem. When an organization is blocked or open discussions take place before an election, the reasons are often not recognized as foreign intervention. Our job is to make such attacks visible.

How can states protect themselves from this? Should security departments be restructured?

In the Nordic countries we follow the full security model. This is not just a defensive issue, all ministries, departments and vulnerable organizations need to be vigilant, protected and resilient.

How exactly does this happen?

By having important information in our hands and being flexible. So, when the Chinese buy important infrastructure, for example, in the telecommunications, energy sector or financial sector you should look carefully.

Is Switzerland also a target for hybrid threats?

Yes. Unfortunately, this phenomenon affects all Western countries. We are in touch with the Swiss government which is investigating this. But I can not say anything about specific cases.

How does the hybrid threat develop?

Strengthening their roles globally is in the interests of Russia and China. The war in Ukraine also contributes to the fact that we see a clear increase in hybrid threats. This requires a team of hackers and some technical knowledge, and you can cover the entire infrastructure. It is very simple and inexpensive.

Will there be new types of hybrid threats?

The goal of the invaders was to surprise the enemy. Once we find a system, they will invent a new one. I especially think about artificial intelligence, where the possibilities are endless. For example, what about all the data that is collected from us everywhere? You can guess what will happen if they fall into the wrong hands.